2025 U.S. Open Begins and These Are the Stories We're Tracking
In a new Dan's Golf World Show, a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's dominance, Rory McIroy's chances and what makes Oakmont so special.
The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont is under way, and the latest Dan's Golf World Show is live from the site to cover all the stories.
Will Scottie Scheffler dominate again? Can Rory McIlroy bounce back after missing the cut in Canada? And is this Phil Mickelson’s last shot?
This episode also covers Joaquin Niemann’s latest LIV win in Virginia, Phil’s miracle flop shot and why this might’ve been LIV’s most chaotic—and entertaining—event yet. Plus, TaylorMade’s $3.5 billion valuation has the golf world buzzing, and YouTuber Grant Horvat turns heads in a legit Korn Ferry showing.
At Oakmont, the rough is five inches deep, and so are the stories from the game. Watch the episode above and look for more Dan's Golf World Show coming soon to SI.com.
