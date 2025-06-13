2025 U.S. Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Oakmont
The 2025 U.S. Open is running it back this year with a return to Oakmont for the 10th time and a return to a $21.5 million purse, which matches the payout from last year. This 2025 winner will once again earn a $4.3 million payday.
It’s both the largest purse and the largest first prize of any major championship.
The Masters gave its purse a bump in April, with a move up to $21 million. The PGA Championship increased to $19 million for its event in Quail Hollow last month. Last year the British Open paid out $17 million at Royal Troon.
The full individual payouts will be released after the Friday cut and we’ll update this article then, and again on Sunday after the conclusion of play. Here's how the top-five finishers were paid last year:
2025 U.S. Open Final Payouts
Win: $4.3 million.
2nd: $2.322 million
3rd: $1.445 million
4th: $1.013 million
5th: $843,765