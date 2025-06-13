SI

2025 U.S. Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Oakmont

The U.S. Open is offering a $21.5 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Oakmont hosted the U.S. Open for the 10th time this week.
Oakmont hosted the U.S. Open for the 10th time this week. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 U.S. Open is running it back this year with a return to Oakmont for the 10th time and a return to a $21.5 million purse, which matches the payout from last year. This 2025 winner will once again earn a $4.3 million payday.

It’s both the largest purse and the largest first prize of any major championship.

The Masters gave its purse a bump in April, with a move up to $21 million. The PGA Championship increased to $19 million for its event in Quail Hollow last month. Last year the British Open paid out $17 million at Royal Troon.

The full individual payouts will be released after the Friday cut and we’ll update this article then, and again on Sunday after the conclusion of play. Here's how the top-five finishers were paid last year:

2025 U.S. Open Final Payouts

Win: $4.3 million.

2nd: $2.322 million

3rd: $1.445 million

4th: $1.013 million

5th: $843,765

More U.S. Open Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf