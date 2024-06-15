2024 U.S. Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Pinehurst
The U.S. Open is all in on golf's gold rush, and this week it's stepped up to offer a record-breaking $21.5 million purse, with $4.3 million to the winner. It's the largest prize purse ever to be offered at a major championship.
Purses have been increasing for many years, but the launch of LIV Golf in the summer of 2022 accelerated the money in the men's game. USGA CEO Mike Whan acknowledged as much in his comments earlier this week.
“All of those things have changed quite a bit in the last few years, and change is uncomfortable, but I think we're not only keeping up with the times, but hopefully at least in the landscape of majors, in a lot of these cases we're leading,” Whan said.
“We want to make sure that our purse matches how we feel about the best of our championships, which is a life-changing difference in the game, and I think we're there and we'll continue to kind of monitor that.”
It's indeed a life-changing amount of money on the line this week.
Here are the final payouts from the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Win: $4,300,000
2: $2,322,000
3: $1,445,062
4: $1,013,040
5: $843,765
6: $748,154
7: $674,491
8: $604,086
9: $546,720
10: $502,174
11: $458,280
12: $423,729
13: $394,829
14: $364,407
15: $338,332
16: $316,602
17: $299,218
18: $281,834
19: $264,450
20: $247,067
21: $232,073
22: $217,080
23: $202,521
24: $189,048
25: $177,314
26: $167,319
27: $159,713
28: $152,977
29: $146,458
30: $139,939
31: $133,420
32: $126,901
33: $120,382
34: $114,515
35: $109,735
36: $104,954
37: $100,391
38: $96,045
39: $91,699
40: $87,353
41: $83,007
42: $78,661
43: $74,315
44: $69,969
45: $65,623
46: $61,712
47: $57,801
48: $54,107
49: $51,934
50: $49,761
51: $48,457
52: $47,370
53: $46,501
54: $46,067
55: $45,632
56: $45,197
57: $44,763
58: $44,328
59: $43,894
60: $43,459
61: $43,024
62: $42,590
63: $42,155
64: $41,721
65: $41,286
66: $40,851
67: $40,417
68: $39,982
69: $39,548
70: $39,113
71: $38,678