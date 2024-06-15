SI

2024 U.S. Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Pinehurst

The U.S. Open is offering a record-breaking $21.5 million purse, with $4.3 million to the winner. Here's the full breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Jun 14, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy hits on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy hits on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open is all in on golf's gold rush, and this week it's stepped up to offer a record-breaking $21.5 million purse, with $4.3 million to the winner. It's the largest prize purse ever to be offered at a major championship.

Purses have been increasing for many years, but the launch of LIV Golf in the summer of 2022 accelerated the money in the men's game. USGA CEO Mike Whan acknowledged as much in his comments earlier this week.

“All of those things have changed quite a bit in the last few years, and change is uncomfortable, but I think we're not only keeping up with the times, but hopefully at least in the landscape of majors, in a lot of these cases we're leading,” Whan said.

“We want to make sure that our purse matches how we feel about the best of our championships, which is a life-changing difference in the game, and I think we're there and we'll continue to kind of monitor that.”

It's indeed a life-changing amount of money on the line this week.

Here are the final payouts from the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst

2024 U.S. Open Final Payouts

Win: $4,300,000

2: $2,322,000

3: $1,445,062

4: $1,013,040

5: $843,765

6: $748,154

7: $674,491

8: $604,086

9: $546,720

10: $502,174

11: $458,280

12: $423,729

13: $394,829

14: $364,407

15: $338,332

16: $316,602

17: $299,218

18: $281,834

19: $264,450

20: $247,067

21: $232,073

22: $217,080

23: $202,521

24: $189,048

25: $177,314

26: $167,319

27: $159,713

28: $152,977

29: $146,458

30: $139,939

31: $133,420

32: $126,901

33: $120,382

34: $114,515

35: $109,735

36: $104,954

37: $100,391

38: $96,045

39: $91,699

40: $87,353

41: $83,007

42: $78,661

43: $74,315

44: $69,969

45: $65,623

46: $61,712

47: $57,801

48: $54,107

49: $51,934

50: $49,761

51: $48,457

52: $47,370

53: $46,501

54: $46,067

55: $45,632

56: $45,197

57: $44,763

58: $44,328

59: $43,894

60: $43,459

61: $43,024

62: $42,590

63: $42,155

64: $41,721

65: $41,286

66: $40,851

67: $40,417

68: $39,982

69: $39,548

70: $39,113

71: $38,678

Published
Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the Managing Director of SI Golf. He spent more than a decade at Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine, and in 2020 joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by Sports Illustrated in 2022. He's a member of the Golf Writers' Association of America (GWAA) and has covered more than 25 major championships. He helped launch SI Golf Plus Digital, Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine, and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. His writing has earned first-place awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards, and the Golf Writers Association of America, among others. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a diehard Wolverine fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

Home/Golf