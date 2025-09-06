Why This Year's Walker Cup Is Going to Be Epic
It’s time for the 50th Walker Cup.
The biennial match between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland is one of the most prestigious amateur golf events. This year it’s being played at ultra-exclusive Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Sept. 6 and 7.
Two years ago at St. Andrews, Team USA came from behind on Sunday to win 14½ to 11½ for its fourth consecutive win. The U.S. leads the all-time series, 39-9-1.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Walker Cup.
2025 Walker Cup Format
On the first day, there will be four foursomes (alternate-shot) matches in the morning and eight singles matches in the afternoon. Sunday will consist of four foursomes matches before 10 singles matches.
Each team has 10 players.
A win in a match is worth one point. If a match goes 18 holes without a winner, each team will receive a half point.
If at the end of the competition there’s a tie, the team who won last (in this case, the U.S.), will retain the cup.
2025 Walker Cup Course: Cypress Point
Images of Cypress Point have been all over social media this week, and rightfully so.
The layout, though, will be set up at 6,620 yards and will play as a par 70. Alister Mackenzie designed the course in 1928, and it also hosted the Walker Cup in 1981.
Its average green size is 4,500 square feet, and it has 32 acres of fairway, 30 acres of rough, 104 bunkers and water is in play on holes No. 15, 16 and 17.
How to Watch the Walker Cup (all times EST)
Saturday, Sept. 6: Peacock (12:30-3:30 p.m.), Golf Channel (7-10 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 7: Peacock (12:30-3:30 p.m.), Golf Channel (7-10 p.m.)
2025 Walker CupTeam Rosters
USA
Ethan Fang, 20
Stewart Hagestad, 34
Mason Howell, 18
Ben James, 22
Jackson Koivun, 20
Michael La Sasso, 21
Jacob Modleski, 20
Tommy Morrison, 21
Preston Stout, 21
Jase Summy, 21
Great Britain and Ireland Team Roster
Cameron Adam, 22
Eliot Baker, 22
Dominic Clemons, 23
Charlie Forster, 22
Connor Graham, 18
Stewart Grehan, 32
Luke Poulter, 21
Niall Shiels Donegan, 20
Gavin Tiernan, 19
Tyler Weaver, 20