3M Open Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
Moving on to Minnesota.
Following the British Open, the PGA Tour will head to the Twin Cities for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The penultimate event of the regular season and one of the few remaining opportunities to secure a postseason berth, 156 players will tee it up, vying for an $8 million purse, with the winner collecting $1,512,000 and 500 FedExCup points.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 3M Open.
2025 3M Open Field
Many of the world’s best players are taking a week or two off after the British Open. But with two tournaments left until the FedExCup playoffs, players are looking to make a critical jump in the standings.
Maverick McNealy will be one of 37 players who also played the British Open last week. He's also the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 18. Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are other notables teeing up in Minnesota.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings after next week’s Wyndham Championship will qualify for the postseason and earn status for next year. Those ranked 71-100 at the end of the fall series will claim a Tour card.
This is the current points list, Nos. 60-80: Davis Riley (60), Kevin Yu (61), Erik van Rooyen (62), Fowler (63), Cam Davis (65), Patrick Rodgers (66), Byeong Hun An (67), Matti Schmid (68), Keith Mitchell (70), Emiliano Grillo (71), Davis Thompson (72), Eric Cole (73), Alex Smalley (74), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (75), Kevin Roy (76), Chris Kirk (77), Gary Woodland (78), Ryo Hisatsune (79).
Out of those names, only Roy isn’t playing this week.
The field will also include four past 3M champions: Cameron Champ (2021), Finau (2022), Lee Hodges (2023) and Jhonattan Vegas (2024).
Plus, Haotong Li. The 29-year-old from China earned a spot in the field by finishing T4 at the British Open, where he played in the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler. Li is currently No. 1 in the DP World Tour Top 10, which offers a PGA Tour card to the leading 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai Rankings, who aren’t already exempt, at the end of the year.
2025 3M Open Course Preview
TPC Twin Cities is a 7,431-yard par-71 layout designed by Arnold Palmer, who worked with Minnesota native Tom Lehman, winner of the 1996 British Open. It opened in 2000.
The fourth-longest par-71 on Tour so far this year, the course has 6,500 square feet greens, 72 bunkers, 28 acres of fairway, 59 acres of rough, a 148 slope and water in play on 15 holes.
In 2024, TPC Twin Cities was the 16th hardest course on Tour out of 50, yielding a scoring average of 70.400 (0.600 strokes under par).
And its 502-yard par-4 9th hole was the fifth hardest hole on Tour, playing 0.415 strokes over par. The course’s second shot leaves the player a decision to lay up to the sloping left side or challenge the green surrounded by water. Birdies aren’t impossible, though. Perhaps that’s why Nick Hardy’s improbable, club-breaking shot on that hole in 2023 is still in the highlight reels.
The course’s easiest hole is the 593-yard par-5 12th. Last season, it played 0.652 strokes under par.
“It’s a nice golf course, it really is,” Billy Horschel said last year. “It’s a course you can go low on if you’re playing well. If you’ve got good control of your iron play, it can go well. The greens are great, they’re rolling pure as always.”
3M Open History: Stars are Born
The 3M Open started in 2019 as the Tour’s first non-major tournament in Minnesota since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic (won by Frank Beard at Braemar Golf Club).
And it got off the ground running with a thrilling finish.
Matthew Wolff was a 20-year-old up-and-coming star making his third professional start just six weeks after winning the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State.
Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Wolff had a chance for the victory on his 72nd hole. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th to the far left of the green. But there was no reason to sweat. Wolff buried the 26-footer for eagle in front of a packed gallery to win by one stroke.
“I’m usually not an emotional guy at all,” Wolff said afterward, “but tears definitely came to my eyes when I stepped off and picked that ball up out of the hole.”
Did we mention who he edged by a stroke? Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, who, of course, both went on to become multiple-time major winners.
Wolff, meanwhile, hasn’t had the same success as the two players he topped that day. Open about his mental health struggles, he never recorded another win on Tour. Then, in 2022, he joined the LIV Golf circuit. This season, he’s 38th in the season-long standings out of 54 players.
How to the 3m Open (All times EST)
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.
Round 1 and 2 tee times