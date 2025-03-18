Adam Sandler Releases Nostalgia-Filled Trailer for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
The filming for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 is officially complete, a release date of July 25, 2025 has been set, and now—we have a trailer.
Sandler released the below video to his X (formerly Twitter) account early Tuesday morning, with a caption reading, "Hope you all have fun and thanks for the great times."
Here's a look:
The trailer includes plenty of nostalgic references to the original film, and highlights the return of actress Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit—as well as actors Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Ben Stiller as Hal L.
Additionally, cameos from professional golfers Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson Dechambeau, and Jon Daly were also teased throughout the 1:33 clip. Cameo appearances that were not shown in the trailer but are expected in the film reportedly include Eminem, Reggie Bush, Travis Kelce, Dan Patrick, and Becky Lynch.
Happy Gilmore 2 will air exclusively on Netflix.