SI

Alejandro Tosti Celebrates Hole-in-One at TPC Sawgrass in Iconic, Wet Fashion

It was a celebration and shot to remember.

Madison Williams

Alejandro Tosti celebrates making a hole-in-one after jumping in the water on Hole 17 at TPC Sawgrass.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates making a hole-in-one after jumping in the water on Hole 17 at TPC Sawgrass. / Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Alejandro Tosti had quite the hole-in-one celebration during Wednesday's practice round at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship.

Tosti's tee shot on the iconic No. 17 landed roughly 12 feet past the pin, took one backwards bounce, then rolled back on a perfect line to find the bottom of the cup, causing the Argentine golfer to immediately run towards the water, where a teammate pushed him in to celebrate the ace.

Tosti jumped for joy while in the water and splashed around while the crowd sitting at the hole went wild.

It was a fun scene to watch ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

Tosti eventually got out of the water to go up to the hole so he could retrieve his ball. That'll be a shot he'll always remember.

He wasn't the only person to make a hole-in-one on No. 17 on Wednesday. Collin Morikawa's caddie J.J. Jakovac made one during the annual caddie competition earlier in the day.

We'll see if any players can repeat Tosti’s celebration this weekend.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf