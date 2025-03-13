Alejandro Tosti Celebrates Hole-in-One at TPC Sawgrass in Iconic, Wet Fashion
Alejandro Tosti had quite the hole-in-one celebration during Wednesday's practice round at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship.
Tosti's tee shot on the iconic No. 17 landed roughly 12 feet past the pin, took one backwards bounce, then rolled back on a perfect line to find the bottom of the cup, causing the Argentine golfer to immediately run towards the water, where a teammate pushed him in to celebrate the ace.
Tosti jumped for joy while in the water and splashed around while the crowd sitting at the hole went wild.
It was a fun scene to watch ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of the year.
Tosti eventually got out of the water to go up to the hole so he could retrieve his ball. That'll be a shot he'll always remember.
He wasn't the only person to make a hole-in-one on No. 17 on Wednesday. Collin Morikawa's caddie J.J. Jakovac made one during the annual caddie competition earlier in the day.
We'll see if any players can repeat Tosti’s celebration this weekend.