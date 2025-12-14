Andrew Novak Completes Unique Feat in Winning Grant Thornton With Lauren Coughlin
It was dubbed as the modern-day grand slam.
“Obviously, thinking about my legacy a little bit tomorrow,” Andrew Novak joked after Round 3 of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club.
Earlier this year, Andrew Novak won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Zurich Classic, a team event, with Ben Griffin. Fast-forward to December, and he claimed his first victory since then at the Grant Thornton Invitational with Lauren Coughlin, a mixed-gender team exhibition sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA.
They finished at 28 under par, a new scoring record for the three-year event, for a three-stroke victory. Novak and Coughlin shared the $1 million first prize.
MORE: Full payouts from Grant Thornton Invitational
“We kind of knew we had a lot of holes left, so we knew that we could make plenty of birdies coming in, we'll have plenty of chances,” said the 33-year-old Coughlin, who is the 20th-ranked player in the world. “Andrew putted really great today, made a lot of birdies for us. So yeah, it was a lot of fun.”
Added Novak: “I had some pressure taken off of me, I think, coming down the stretch. Lauren’s probably the single most reliable golfer I've ever played with.”
On the back nine Sunday, several teams were tied for the lead. However, as Novak and Coughlin ultimately prevailed with five birdies in their final six holes, three tandems finished runner-up: Charley Hull/Michael Brennan, Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup and Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy.
Although it wasn’t an official event, Korda, the world No. 2, didn’t notch her first victory of 2025 after winning seven times on the LPGA last year.
“I think right now we're both a little frustrated just because we're both very competitive and like to win,” McCarthy said. “We know we probably left some shots out there. But playing with her is always a treat. I like her caddie a lot, Jay. He’s great. My caddie gets along with him great. Just so much fun being out there with them and competing. Her game is phenomenal.”
The tournament serves a bigger purpose, though. It’s the lone opportunity that PGA Tour and LPGA stars get to play with one another, giving exposure to each circuit.
“I think it’s great visibility for the LPGA to be able to partner with the PGA Tour and to get to play with some of the best players in the world on the men’s side,” Coughlin said. “It’s just super fun getting to meet some of the guys that I probably wouldn't have gotten to meet. It’s really, really cool.”
And that opportunity gave Novak a chance to complete the modern-day grand slam. Yet, that wasn’t necessarily on his mind down the stretch, or as he embraced his wife and newborn child on the 18th green afterward.
“I mean, it was definitely a joke, but it is kind of funny looking back. I won Zurich, I won the [AT&T] Pebble Beach, the pro-am section with my teammate in that as well,” said the 30-year-old, ranked 32nd in the world. “Look, any win is good, I’ll take that. I wasn’t thinking about it too much out there, I had birdies to go make, but it is pretty cool and it’s a nice cap to a good season.”