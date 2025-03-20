Angela Stanford Named U.S. Solheim Cup Captain for 2026
The U.S. Solheim Cup team has found their captain for 2026.
Angela Stanford, who has been a part of six U.S. Solheim Cup teams as a player (2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015) and the last three teams as an assistant captain, will be leading the team into Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.
“I’m extremely grateful to be named the next American captain for the Solheim Cup and join a list of my heroes in the game. I’ve always believed that I represent more than myself on the LPGA Tour, and there is no greater honor than representing your country,” Stanford said in a statement. “I consider this the pinnacle of my career, and I’m looking forward to leading our players to the Netherlands in 2026.”
Stanford, 47, was a hero in the 2015 Solheim Cup. The major champion and seven-time LPGA winner defeated Suzann Pettersen in singles, which cleared the way for Paula Creamer to score the winning point. The win in Germany gave the U.S. Its first Solheim Cup win since 2009.
That was also the last time the U.S. has won a Solheim Cup on the road. The Americans won at home last year in Virginia under captain Stacy Lewis.
Pettersen captained the last two European Solheim Cup teams and will be succeeded by Anna Nordqvist.
The 2026 Solheim Cup will take place Sept. 11-13 at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.