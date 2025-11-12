Bermuda Championship Preview: Field, Course, History Tee Times, How to Watch
The season is winding down.
With just two official PGA Tour events left in 2025, it’s time for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. A 120-player field will vie for part of an $6 million purse, with the winner collecting $1,080,000—and many trying to secure status for next year.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The field, and the bubble
There are only two tournaments left this year, meaning opportunities for players to finish inside the top 100 in FedEx Cup points and earn their Tour card for 2026 are dwindling.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Michael Brennan at No. 42 in the world. He won the Bank of Utah Championship a few weeks ago in his pro debut.
In FedEx Cup points, Max McGreevy is on the bubble at No. 100, 2.5 points ahead of David Lipsky. Other players outside the top 100 that don’t have full status for 2026 are Victor Perez (104th), Isaiah Salinda (106th) and Patrick Fishburn (107th), who are all playing this week.
They’ll be joined by three past champions: Seamus Power (2022), Camilo Villegas (2023) and Rafael Campos (2024). They all won dramatically, with the six past winners in Bermuda having been three or more strokes back after Round 1 en route to victory.
Last year, Campos earned his maiden win in Bermuda at No. 147 in the FedExCup Fall and with 13 missed cuts in his previous 15 starts. Just a week after the birth of his first child, he yielded an emotional winner’s interview.
Two exemptions include 18-year-old phenom Blades Brown and Tyler Watts, a high-school senior from Huntsville, Ala., who has committed to the University of Tennessee and made the cut in the Procore Championship in September.
The course and its decisive back nine
Since its inception in 2019, the Bermuda Championship has been played at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones design.
The layout is a par-71 (36–35) that stretches 6,828 yards, the shortest on Tour. The course has an average green size of 8,000 square feet, with 87 bunkers and water coming into play on seven holes.
In 2024, it was the 22nd hardest course on Tour (out of 50), yielding an average score of 69.97 (1.026 strokes under par). In 2023, however, it was the Tour’s 52nd hardest course (out of 58).
Last year, the course’s hardest hole was the 235-yard, par-3 16th, which played .312 strokes over par, making it the 22nd toughest hole on Tour (out of 900). Its easiest hole, meanwhile, was the 517-yard, par-5 7th, which had a 4.37 scoring average, making it the Tour’s 23rd easiest hole.
And that’s why the tournament is typically decided on the back nine.
“The stretch of 13 through 16 is what catches most people's eyes around this golf course,” Ben Griffin, who is not in the field this week, said at the 2023 Bermuda Championship. “Those are some of the hardest holes, maybe the pivotal holes coming down the stretch, the ones that you need to make pars or give yourself birdie chances on.
“The front nine’s very gettable, there's not a whole lot—I don’t have any worries really about any of the holes.”
But tropical conditions can also wreak havoc. In 2021, play was suspended in Round 1 due to 40 mph winds. Matthew Fitzpatrick called it "the hardest wind I’ve ever played in.”
History: A story of inspiration
On Dec. 23, 2019, Brian Morris received harrowing news: He was diagnosed with terminal Stage IV brain cancer.
Two years later, the 54-year-old head pro at Bermuda’s Ocean View Golf Course was granted a sponsor’s exemption into the Bermuda Championship.
His objective wasn’t to win, but to inspire.
“I'm wondering, like maybe I have this to help others,” Morris said. “Maybe that's the plan, you know? … Maybe I got it to show other people that, hey, you can fight this, man. You could battle it because I could’ve laid down. I could’ve settled my affairs and just accepted that, hey, I’m going to die in six months. I believe my doctors 100%, but I don't believe that.”
He went on to miss the cut, shooting rounds of 89 and 92 in blistering winds. Even so, he finished his week in positive spirits.
“I’ll always have one PGA Tour start to my name,” he said. “See my family, friends. Don’t know if I ever see them again, you know? It means a lot. It’s huge.”
On Jan. 29, 2023, Morris died. His story, however, lives on.
“Your life is not important unless you are important to people,” he told the Royal Gazette in 2021. “If you have been dealt a crap hand, then help others who may have a similar hand. Surround yourself with positive people.
“Don’t bitch cause it’s raining. Get yourself an umbrella and be thankful your tank is filling up. Don’t be afraid to have a bad day. You can get mad and sad, but let it out and move on. I have bad days, but I also make some bad days good.”
How to watch (all times EST)
- Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)