Bermuda Championship Preview: Field, Course, History Tee Times, How to Watch

Who else is ready for these stunning views of Port Royal Golf Course?!

￼

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is almost here! Lock in your tickets today for November 13-16! Buy tickets now! ⬇️

￼

🎟️ https://t.co/84oSxULkiE#ButterfieldBDAChampionship pic.twitter.com/CQuuBEcr6O