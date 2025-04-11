Bijan Robinson Has Nothing but Praise for Scottie Scheffler's 'Locked In' Mentality
Young NFL star Bijan Robinson knows a winner when he sees one.
Speaking at the Masters on Friday, the Atlanta Falcons running back commended defending champ (and fellow Texas Longhorn) Scottie Scheffler for his ability to block out the noise on the course, something Robinson himself has to do when he takes the gridiron.
“I understand it, even just knowing him. I followed him around two years ago, right before the [2023 NFL] draft in Austin, and after the match, that’s when we gave each other a hug and I congratulated him,” Robinson told ESPN's Laura Rutledge of Scheffler's mentality. "But during the match it's like he can't even see you.
"And I understand it because obviously when I'm on the field it's hard for me to understand what's going on outside of what I've got going on. And everything else blanks out. So to see him in that same environment and to see him so locked in and just focused on what he has to do ... I mean, he could do something incredible and he just don't even know. But I respect that a lot for him. Obviously, that's why he is who he is and that's why he's the best golfer right now. ... It's cool to see just how focused and in the moment he is."
As Robinson alluded to in his response, he attended the Dell Match Play tournament ahead of the 2023 draft, where he watched Scheffler advance to the quarterfinals. The pair spoke briefly and shook hands after the fact.
Now, as he watches on at Augusta National, Robinson is surely just as in awe of Scheffler as he was during that event two years ago.