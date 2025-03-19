SI

Scottie Scheffler Bravely Includes Ravioli on Masters Dinner Menu Despite Hand Injury

Scheffler needed surgery after cutting his hand making ravioli over the holidays.

Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Mar 7, 2025. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Mar 7, 2025. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

As is customary for the defending champion, 2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler has compiled a delicious-looking menu for the 2025 Masters dinner—and he included one dish that might make avid Scheffler heads chuckle.

Among the menu's many tasty bites, which include some of the same dishes from when he hosted the meal in 2023 (firecracker shrimp, cheeseburger sliders, and a chocolate chip cookie skillet, for example), Scheffler added three new foods to the mix: Texas-style chili, "Papa Scheff's" meatballs, and, quite fittingly, ravioli bites.

Intentionally or not, the ravioli bites serve as a callback to the hand injury Scheffler suffered over the holidays last year; the two-time Masters champ cut his hand cooking ravioli for Christmas dinner and needed surgery to remove some of the glass.

Thankfully, Scheffler won't be in the kitchen in Augusta on April 8, so the only hazard he'll have to watch out for is stains on his outfit.

Take a peek at the full menu, which also features the return of the ribeye steak and blackened redfish, below:

The 2025 Masters Tournament will run from April 10 to April 13 at Augusta National Golf Course. After playing host, Scheffler will, of course, be competing in the tourney for his third green jacket.

Published
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

