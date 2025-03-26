Billy Horschel Got an Adorable Pep Talk From His Daughter Before TGL SoFi Cup Comeback
Billy Horschel made a great putt to complete the Atlanta Drive's comeback win in the second match of the TGL SoFi Cup final on Tuesday night. Horshel blacked out after he sank a 17'10" downhill putt to give the Drive a 4-3 lead on the 14th hole, but what inspired the comeback?
With the Drive trailing late Horschel walked over to the stands to have a short chat with a big fan. That fan was his daughter, who assured him that they could comeback because he's better at singles.
What a great moment, which preceded another great moment.
This is exactly what TGL was meant to do. Show these golfers competing while also giving fans a little glimpse of their personalities. It's hard to watch these two moments from the championship match and not come away liking Horschel a little bit more.