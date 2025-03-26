SI

Billy Horschel Got an Adorable Pep Talk From His Daughter Before TGL SoFi Cup Comeback

Billy Horschel got a pep talk from one of his biggest fans during the SoFi Cup final.
Billy Horschel made a great putt to complete the Atlanta Drive's comeback win in the second match of the TGL SoFi Cup final on Tuesday night. Horshel blacked out after he sank a 17'10" downhill putt to give the Drive a 4-3 lead on the 14th hole, but what inspired the comeback?

With the Drive trailing late Horschel walked over to the stands to have a short chat with a big fan. That fan was his daughter, who assured him that they could comeback because he's better at singles.

What a great moment, which preceded another great moment.

This is exactly what TGL was meant to do. Show these golfers competing while also giving fans a little glimpse of their personalities. It's hard to watch these two moments from the championship match and not come away liking Horschel a little bit more.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

