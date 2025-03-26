Billy Horschel 'Blacked Out' After Spectacular TGL Championship-Winning Putt
The Atlanta Drive GC won the inaugural TGL SoFi Cup on Tuesday night. The Drive beat New York Golf Club 4-3 in the second match of a best-of-three championship on ESPN. Atlanta trailed 3-0 after 10 holes and came back with excellent hammer play and a spectacular putt from Billy Horschel.
Facing Ricky Fowler on the 14th hole with New York clinging to a 3-2 lead, Horschel rolled one in from on top of the green more than 17 feet from the cup. His reaction was pure emotion as he threw his hat and putter and screamed at the crowd.
After the hole Horschel spoke to ESPN's Marty Smith and explained what was and wasn't going through his head during and after the putt.
"I hit the spot and I knew it looked good and two feet out I knew it was in the hole and I blacked out," Horschel told Smith. "I think I said some [explicitives.] I think I said something about this being my house. It was a lot of fun. I'm loving this man. This is awesome and you know, we got a one point lead, one hole to go. This is fun, man. This is absolutely exciting."
It really was. TGL couldn't have asked for a better moment to end its first season.