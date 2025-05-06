Billy Horschel Will Miss Several Months After Hip Surgery
On Tuesday, Billy Horschel announced on social media that he is scheduled to have hip surgery and will miss at least the next few months of the season.
It's been an underwhelming season thus far for the former Florida Gator. In 12 starts this season, the 38-year-old has two top-10 finishes and five missed cuts. The hip injury could explain his substandard 2025. He currently sits in 58th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Although his PGA Tour season hasn't gone to plan, Horschel's TGL team, the Atlanta Drive, won the TGL Championship. Horschel played well in the tech-infused simulator golf league and his passion and energy were crucial to the team's success as well as the overall product.
Horschel has his sights set on a return in either late summer or early fall.