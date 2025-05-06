SI

Billy Horschel Will Miss Several Months After Hip Surgery

Billy Horschel shared that he will be undergoing surgery on his right hip next week in Colorado.

Matt Vincenzi

Billy Horschel will be out for an extended period and is scheduled to have hip surgery next week.
On Tuesday, Billy Horschel announced on social media that he is scheduled to have hip surgery and will miss at least the next few months of the season.

It's been an underwhelming season thus far for the former Florida Gator. In 12 starts this season, the 38-year-old has two top-10 finishes and five missed cuts. The hip injury could explain his substandard 2025. He currently sits in 58th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Although his PGA Tour season hasn't gone to plan, Horschel's TGL team, the Atlanta Drive, won the TGL Championship. Horschel played well in the tech-infused simulator golf league and his passion and energy were crucial to the team's success as well as the overall product.

Horschel has his sights set on a return in either late summer or early fall.

Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

