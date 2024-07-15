British Open Purse Rises to $17 Million, Capping Record Year for Money in Majors
TROON, Scotland — A record amount of prize money is being offered at this week’s British Open, with the winner to receive $3.1 million from a $17 million purse.
The R&A announced the increase of $500,000 from last year’s event at Royal Liverpool, but also cautioned that the escalating prize money in the game is a concern.
“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining the Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.
“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”
Despite the increase, the Open purse is the lowest of the four majors. The U.S. Open went to $21.5 million this year, the Masters to $20 million and the PGA Championship was $18.5 million.
The PGA Tour also has eight signature events with $20 million purses, with the Players Championship at $25 million. LIV Golf’s 13 individual events each offer $20 million purses.