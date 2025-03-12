Brooks Koepka Addresses PGA Tour Return Rumors, Fred Couples’s Comments
Last week, Fred Couples said LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka wants to rejoin the PGA Tour.
But Koepka is pouring cold water on the rumor.
“Fred texted me after, I guess, the comments came out,” Koepka said ahead of LIV Singapore. “I don’t know when it was. Sometime last week. Yeah, everybody seems to have their own opinion and no one asks me.
“I talked to Fred quite a bit, but we don't go too much into detail about what’s going on. Like I’ve said before, I’m not in those rooms. I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens.”
Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, claimed, “I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time ... he wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.”
Phil Mickelson then called Couples’s comments a “jerk move” in a deleted Twitter post.
There has been speculation that when LIV contracts end, players could find their way back to the PGA Tour, rather than return to the Saudi-backed circuit.
As LIV and the PGA Tour work out their framework agreement to unify, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday at the Players Championship: “I think what our fans are telling us is that they want to see the best players in the world playing together more often and that's what really is the focus of the conversations.”
Maybe soon, Couples’s comments will turn out to be true. But for now, Koepka isn’t focused on where his future lies.
“I don’t know where I’m going, so I don't know how everybody else does,” Koepka said. “Right now I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle.
“I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do.”