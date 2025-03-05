Phil Mickelson Says Fred Couples’s Report on Brooks Koepka Was ‘Jerk Move’
Phil Mickelson isn’t happy with Fred Couples—and that could make for a contentious Masters Champions Dinner.
Earlier this week, Couples disclosed that LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka told him that he wants to rejoin the PGA Tour.
“I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time ... he wants to come back,” the 1992 Masters champion said. “I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.”
Referring to Couples's comments, Mickelson responded to a Golf Digest post on X that asked, “Do [you] want Brooks back on the PGA Tour?
“If it’s not true he damaged a relationship which he cares about,” Mickelson wrote. “If it is true he took away Brook’s control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred.”
The six-time major champion then deleted his post.
There has been speculation that when LIV contracts end, star players such as Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who joined the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022, could try to find a way back to the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau, however, shut down those rumors Wednesday ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong.
“I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf,” DeChambeau said. “I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create. That’s my goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’s lives around the world.”
As for Mickelson and Couples, this isn't the first time the two have had dissension. Two years ago, Couples called Mickelson a “nutbag.”
Seems like the rift is still there, while the PGA Tour and LIV continue to work out an agreement to end theirs.