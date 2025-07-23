Bryson DeChambeau Promises Plenty of Trash Talk With Rory McIlroy at Ryder Cup
With the 2025 major season in the books, the golf world turns its attention to the Ryder Cup coming this fall.
While Team Europe currently holds the trophy, this year’s edition of the event is coming back to Bethpage Black in New York, giving Team USA a homefield advantage which has proven vital over recent years.
One man who is extremely ready to get going at Bethpage is Bryson DeChambeau. Team captain Keegan Bradley left a not of encouragement in DeChambeau’s locker ahead of the Open Championship, and later indicated that the LIV golfer would be making the Team USA squad for this year’s Ryder Cup.
Ever the showman, DeChambeau is already promising fireworks this fall, and is especially hoping for a one-on-one matchup against Rory McIlroy in singles on the final day of the Ryder Cup.
“I'll be chirping in his ear this time,” DeChambeau told People Magazine at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere earlier this week. “Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it.”
“I'll get into his ear a little bit.”
DeChambeau and McIlroy have traded some epic battles over the past two years. DeChambeau got the best of McIlroy at the 2024 US Open after Rory bogeyed three of the final four holes of the tournament. Rory returned the favor at the 2025 Masters, holding off DeChambeau in the final group and others who stormed up the leaderboard to finally complete his long-awaited career grand slam.
During their Masters matchup, DeChambeau noted that Rory didn’t speak to him through the round, a charge which McIlroy dismissed with a laugh. With an American crowd behind him and battle lines clearly drawn between Team Europe and Team USA this fall, it sounds like Bryson is ready to speak his mind on the course should the two go toe-to-toe once again.