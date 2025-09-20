Rory McIlroy Takes Shot at Bryson DeChambeau Ahead of Potential Ryder Cup Showdown
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are both preparing for an epic clash at the Ryder Cup this weekend at Bethpage Black.
Earlier this summer, DeChambeau said he’s looking forward to getting the chance to chirp at McIlroy a bit. On Saturday, McIlroy fired back.
“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others,” McIlroy told the Guardian in an interview with Ewan Murray.
The rivalry between DeChambeau and McIlroy has been going on for some time, but really began to take shape after DeChambeau left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. McIlroy remained a PGA Tour player, and was a very public advocate for unity amongst players in keeping the integrity of the Tour intact.
Since then, they’ve faced off head to head on the course on several occasions. At the 2024 U.S. Open, DeChambeau took advantage of a late collapse from McIlroy down the final stretch of holes to lift the trophy for second time in his career.
At the 2025 Masters, McIlroy returned the favor, besting DeChambeau in their final-group pairing and going on to beat Justin Rose in a playoff to complete his career grand slam.
After the Masters, DeChambeau said that McIlroy refused to talk to him during the entirety of their final round together, to which McIlroy responded, “We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there.”
Which brings us to the Ryder Cup this week. DeChambeau’s comments weren’t mean-spirited or anything, and he was talking at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere of all places—hardly the stage upon which to throw down a true gauntlet. DeChambeau is a showman, and contrary to McIlroy’s comments, commands quite an impressive audience on YouTube.
That said, McIlroy’s critique still hits hard, as DeChambeau has been hard-pressed to make real headlines for his performance on the course since jumping to LIV, outside of his four yearly appearances at the majors.
At Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup, the crowd will undoubtedly be on the side of DeChambeau and Team USA, as they were at the ‘24 U.S. Open. If the two get paired together in Sunday singles, it should be one heck of a show.