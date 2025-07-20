Bryson DeChambeau Says Keegan Bradley Left Inspirational Ryder Cup Message in Locker
Bryson DeChambeau fired a final round 64 on Sunday at the British Open to rocket up the leaderboard into what was a tie for second at the time he completed his round.
At the time of this writing, the leaders are on the back nine, but it appears DeChambeau is primed for another major top 10.
The LIV Golf stalwart is a shoo-in to be on the 2025 United States Ryder Cup team this September, and as DeChambeau now turns his attention to the rest of the LIV schedule, his focus will be on being as prepared as possible for the event at Bethpage Black.
"I hope I can bring a lot of energy," DeChambeau said of the Ryder Cup this September. "And a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA."
When asked if he had spoken to United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley this week, DeChambeau said he spoke to him briefly and that Bradley left a message in the lockers of each American in contention to be on the roster.
"You know, I talked with him briefly," DeChambeau said. "And then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational...it's personal. It's a personal message. ...It meant a lot. This year's no joke. We're tired of it. We're tired of losing."
The United States has lost five of the last seven Ryder Cup events. This one on home soil at Bethpage Black in New York certainly means a lot to DeChambeau and the Americans as they look to avenge the loss to Europe in 2023 in Rome.