Bubba Watson Is Being Relegated Out of LIV Golf, but Will Likely Keep Playing
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — One of LIV Golf’s most compelling and accomplished players is being relegated out of the league after failing to finish among the top 48 players in the individual team standings.
But expect Bubba Watson to be back playing for LIV Golf again in 2025.
The captain of LIV Golf’s RangeGoats team is subject to relegation after LIV Golf last week clarified its rules to say that even captains—previously believed to be exempt from relegation—face the same fate as any other player.
Watson finished tied for 42nd at the LIV Golf Chicago event and ended up 53rd in the league standings. Jon Rahm won the tournament as well as the season-long individual title.
The huge difference, however, is that Watson can be brought back next year if his RangeGoats team board that consists of two LIV Golf executives is convinced that there is a “business reason” for doing so.
Given that Watson is still a fan draw and the captain of one of the most successful teams in the league, it is all but a formality that he will return.
“He’s very disappointed with the way he’s played,” said Randall Wells, who serves as general manager of Watson’s team. “He’s had a bad run of 11 tournaments or so and we consider this a slump and not a downturn. We’ve already had realistic discussions about this and his teammates have confidence that he will return to form. Our goal is to be a competitive team.”
LIV’s model sees all 13 teams have captains who get equity stakes in what is a franchise model. Whether he plays or not, Watson would maintain a role with the team as far as securing sponsorships.
Watson, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2012 and 2014 Masters champion who joined LIV Golf in 2022 but did not play until last year due to knee surgery, has had a tough 2024.
Since finishing 15th at LIV’s second event in Las Vegas, Watson has fared no better than a tie for 28th last month at the Greenbrier. He tied for 42nd at the LIV Golf Chicago event, thus not earning any points and unable to move out of the relegation zone.
Watson admitted the situation he finds himself in is a bit awkward.
“It’s been a tough year,” Watson, 45, said after shooting a final-round 65, one of his best rounds of the year. “But I think my teammates want me back and I’d like to be back. I know some discussions need to take place and there’s some business considerations. We have one of the most popular teams. Am I part of that? I think I am and I’m committed to playing better.”
As it turned out, nobody played their way out of the relegation zone, meaning Pat Perez—who had a poor week—hung on to the 48th and final spot.
There were seven players in the so-called drop zone: Scott Vincent, Branden Grace—who won the second-ever LIV Golf event in 2022—Watson, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and wildcard players Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim.
Both Vincents, Grace and Samooja, who won the Promotions event last year, face that road back to LIV Golf in 2025.
According to LIV Golf, Swafford and Kim are not subject to relegation and could be re-signed as free agents. The other five players would, in theory, be dropped.
Grace could also be brought back by his all-South African Stinger GC team but he first would need to either try to regain a spot by winning the International Series Order of Merit (there are six events left) or by earning a spot through LIV’s Promotions event, of which last year there were three places available.
Other players who were vulnerable to relegation but remained inside the top 48 included captains Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter. Players only earn points by finishing among the top 24 in an event.