The One Burning Question Facing U.S. Team After Ryder Cup Loss
The 2025 Ryder Cup was supposed to be a redemption story. Instead, it ended in another American letdown.
Despite a late surge on Sunday at Bethpage Black, Team USA fell to Europe 15–13. It was close, dramatic, and brutal for a team that spent two years plotting its revenge tour after Rome.
Keegan Bradley, making his debut as captain, took the blame. He cited course setup decisions, admitting his strategy may have been too neutral on a layout where Team USA could’ve leaned into its power advantage.
On The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew ask the question now echoing across American golf: Should Bradley get another shot in the captain's chair in 2027?
Some fans say he did all he could. Others argue Bethpage was too soft, that missed fairways weren’t punished enough, or that Europe was simply better prepared. Bradley returning would be historic. No losing first-time USA Ryder Cup captain has ever returned the following year, though Davis Love eventually got a second shot after losing at Medinah in 2012, and he led the U.S. team that won at Hazeltine in 2016.
If Bradley is passed over, would Tiger Woods finally take the role? Would Phil throw his hat in? Or has LIV made that impossible?
The crew also dives into the Bryson DeChambeau vs. Justin Rose altercation, a Team Europe celebration that may have gone too far, and the one U.S. rookie who made a captain-worthy case of his own.
Watch the episde above, and check about more from the Dan's Golf World Show on SI Golf.