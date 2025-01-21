Cabot Makes U.S. Debut With Massive New Golf Resort in Florida
The Cabot Collection has announced the opening of Cabot Citrus Farms, a 1,200-acre sanctuary on Florida's nature coast. The property will have two 18-hole golf courses, as well as two unique shorter courses and 57 holes in all. This is the U.S. debut for the Cabot Collection.
Ben Cowan-Dewar, who is the CEO and co-founder of Cabot, shared a statement about the sparkling new property.
“The former World Woods Golf Club always stood out to me for its enchanting setting and dramatic elevation changes unlike anything I’d ever seen across the state of Florida,” he said. “It has been an honor to reimagine this iconic site alongside our amazing team. We drew inspiration from the property’s rich history and natural beauty to create a destination that will bring people together through incredible golf experiences, outdoor adventures and a strong sense of community.”
The four-course property will also have a two-acre putting course and a driving range with Trackman technology.
The two 18-hole courses are called "Karoo” and “Roost.”
Karoo is an 18-hole “adventure golf” course designed by architect Kyle Franz. The course features extremely wide Bermuda fairways, expansive greens, multiple routes to pins and bold contours that encourage creative play.
Karoo was rated by Sports Illustrated as the best new public course of 2025.
“Proponents rave about the sustained brilliance and boldness of the architecture and the overall joy in the journey. Vocal critics, a fistful of rival architects among them, decry the over-the-top shaping. Picking Karoo as best new public course of the year is not a unanimous verdict, but it is well-earned for its sheer audacity, for making a statement in architecture,” wrote Joe Passov.
Roost, a 7,200-yard course, takes golfers on a journey back in time to the relaxed charm of Old Florida with canopies of moss-draped trees, sandy soil and a tranquil setting. It features rare 50-foot elevation changes and a 40-foot-deep sinkhole. Roost has century-old live oak trees that encourage careful shot-shaping. Roost was designed by a group with a shared vision of letting the land tell the story. Co-designers Mike Nuzzo and Kyle Franz, along with Ran Morrissett as golf course architecture advisor, established the routing and brought in Rod Whitman to produce the unique greens.
The shorter courses are called “The Wedge” and “The Squeeze.”
The Wedge is an 11-hole par-3 course. The Squeeze is a 10-hole course that features unconventional half-par holes alongside par-3s, par-4s, and par-5s. Both courses were designed by Nuzzo.
The property is located 50 minutes from Tampa and 80 minutes from Orlando.