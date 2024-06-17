Cameras Caught Bryson DeChambeau Doing Something Cool for Fan During Final Round
This was awesome to see.
Bryson DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open in thrilling fashion on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 to cap off a week that saw him become a fan favorite once again in the professional golf world.
DeChambeau, who made a fantastic par on the final hole to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke, had the crowd on his side during all four rounds. He fed off their spirit and they loved every big move he made, especially down the stretch when he made a number of clutch putts and par saves.
NBC's cameras caught DeChambeau doing something pretty awesome during Sunday's final round, as he stopped and signed a fan's hat while walking to a tee box on the back nine.
This was a pretty great moment:
What a week for DeChambeau. And what a memory for that fan.
