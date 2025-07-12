SI

Charley Hull ‘Feeling a Lot Better’ After Collapsing at Amundi Evian Championship

The 29-year-old Englishwoman collapsed twice during the first round of the major championship due to a virus and withdrew.

Max Schreiber

Charley Hull is feeling better after withdrawing from the Evian Championship.
Charley Hull is on the mend. 

The 29-year-old Englishwoman collapsed twice during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship, a major championship, due to a virus and withdrew. Shortly after, it was reported by Golf Channel that she was feeling better in the clubhouse. 

A day later, Hull took to Instagram to give an update on her status. 

“Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for,” the world No. 19 wrote. “Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated. Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament.” 

After 54 holes, Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels lead at 11 under par.

