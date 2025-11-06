Charlie Woods Given Impressive Honor by the American Junior Golf Association
Charlie Woods’s impressive season on the American Junior Golf Association tour continues. On Wednesday, the AJGA announced the players included on the 2025 Rolex Junior All-America teams, and Woods was named in that.
Woods was named as one of the 12 players to the All-America First Team by the AJGA. He’s currently ranked No. 9 by the AJGA after competing in six tournaments this year.
The Class of 2027 golfer won one tournament, the Team TaylorMade Invitational, this season back in May. His winning score was 15 under, three shots clear of the field.
In February, Woods finished tied for 52nd at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, then followed that up with a tied for 25th finish at the Junior Invitational a month later. He struggled at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in July, finishing tied for 196th. He made a big rebound a week later at the Boy's Junior PGA Championship by finishing tied for ninth. Then, at the Junior Players Championship in August, Woods shocked fans by making a hole in one. He finished the tournament tied for 31st. Not a bad showing for the 16-year-old.
All eyes will be on the son of Tiger Woods next year as he will likely verbally commit to a collegiate program for golf then. We’ll see where he ends up.