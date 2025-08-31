Charlie Woods Gets Hole in One in Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Charlie Woods continues to show off his electric golf skills in each and every start he makes on the AJGA (American Juniors Golf Association).
On Sunday, the 16-year-old added another incredible feat to his ever-growing résumé. Woods hit a hole in one on hole No. 3 at legendary TPC Sawgrass during the Juniors Players Championship. The hole was playing at 177 yards from the tee.
This isn't Woods's first hole in one by any means, just his first while competing in an AJGA tournament. He famously made his first ace when competing with his dad Tiger Woods at the 2024 PNC Championship. It was such a special moment.
Luckily, cameras caught Woods's ace on Sunday—take a look below.
Woods ended up finishing with an even par 72 on Sunday in the tournament's third and final round. He shot a 76 and 75 in the two previous rounds. He has a total of 7-over for the tournament, putting him tied for 34th after his round.