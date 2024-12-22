Charlie Woods Had Perfect Reaction After Tiger Told Him He Was Buying Drinks for Ace
The PNC Championship is unlike any tournament in golf, bringing the best players in the world together to compete alongside a member of their family.
For the past few years, Team Woods, with father Tiger and son Charlie, have been the stars of the show, despite coming up just shy of a win. On Sunday, Team Woods made a memory they will never forget, when Charlie hit the first hole in one of his life on the par 3 No. 4.
It took Woods a moment to realize his ball had fallen in the cup. When he finally figured it out, he was shocked.
But the real money moment came after Charlie’s swing, when Tiger (20 lifetime aces) informed his son that he was responsible for covering drinks for the gathered crowd.
“You’re buying for everyone out here,” Tiger said.
“I’m not buying,” Charlie replied. “I’m broke.”
“Round on you, bud,” Tiger concluded.
Indeed, Charlie has not yet accumulated the nine figures in career earnings that his father has over a lifetime spent on the course, no matter how good an allowance he has. Not to mention, at 15 years old, Charlie would only be allowed to buy everyone fountain sodas.
Regardless of who covers what drinks, cheers to you Charlie Woods on the first ace of your career. I’ve got a feeling it won’t be the last.