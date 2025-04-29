Collin Morikawa Splits With Longtime Caddie, Hires Joe Greiner
According to CBS golf commentator Colt Knost, Collin Morikawa and his caddie of six years, J.J. Jakovac, have parted ways.
The news comes as a bit of a surprise as Jakovac is the only caddie Morikawa has used since turning professional in 2019. The pair have won two major championships together (2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open).
Although Morikawa and Jakovac have had a successful run together, Morikawa is currently on an extended winless streak. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene as a prolific winner but has failed to win an event since October 2023.
Going forward, Morikawa will have Joe Greiner on his bag on a full-time basis.
In April, Greiner and his longtime employer and good friend, Max Homa, parted ways. Homa has since stated that it was Greiner’s decision to move in a different direction.
After Justin Thomas’s full-time caddie, Matt Minister, had to miss the Masters with a back injury, Greiner stepped in to caddie for Thomas. The part-time stint on the bag of Thomas was a short but successful one. The 31-year-old won in his second start with Greiner at the RBC Heritage in a thrilling playoff finish at Harbour Town.
After the win, Thomas expressed appreciation for Greiner’s work but shared that he still planned to reunite with Minister, whom he's worked with since the 2024 Masters when his previous caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay returned to a full-time broadcasting role with NBC Sports and Golf Channel.
“It’s great. We’ve had a lot of fun,” Thomas said after his win at Harbour Town. “I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation, let alone when it’s the second week he’s ever caddied for me.
“He knows I’m playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So, he’s wanting to help but also trying to not over-caddie, and it’s tough. But he’s doing a great job.”
Morikawa and Greiner will make their debut together at the Truist Championship next week, a signature event being played at Philadelphia Cricket Club as regular host Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship in two weeks.