Collin Morikawa Splits With Longtime Caddie, Hires Joe Greiner

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Collin Morikawa and longtime caddie JJ Jakovac have parted ways.



Joe Greiner will be on Morikawa's bag moving forward starting next week at The Truist Championship.@ColtKnost had the news on Gravy & The Sleeze.



