Major Champion Petitions for Tiger Woods to Play PGA Tour Champions in 2026
Ernie Els has a plea for Tiger Woods: Play on the PGA Tour Champions in 2026.
“It doesn’t help him to finish 70th on the regular tour, not really getting proper reps,” Els told the Palm Beach Post at the groundbreaking of his autism-friendly recreation complex. “He can shoot 66 (on the senior tour). Get your confidence up, make those birdie putts under the gun.”
Woods turns 50 on Dec. 30, therefore, making him eligible for the over-50 tour.
The 15-time major champion has only played sparingly in the past few years, as he’s been ravaged by injuries. This past spring, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon, sidelining him for the entire season.
All of his ailments, especially after his 2021 car crash, have made it difficult for Woods to walk. However, on the PGA Tour Champions, he can use a cart, and Woods has expressed interest before in doing so.
“I've got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred (Couples),” Woods said at the 2023 Masters.
Els, a 55-year-old four-time major champion, thinks Woods could use the senior tour as much as the circuit would also profit from him teeing it up.
“I hope so,” Els said. “I’ve said, ‘Please come play.’ And I think it can only be beneficial to [Woods]. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him.
“And he can get his ass back in shape.”
Els, though, isn’t the only one who thinks Woods will join his peers next year.
“I believe there’s a lot of anticipation [for Woods],” Paul Azinger, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and NBC’s lead PGA Tour Champions analyst, said in February. “A lot of guys are going to be in shape and ready and try to beat Tiger if they can.
“I think Tiger might even feel an obligation to play the [PGA Tour Champions]. The Tour has given Tiger a lot of money the last few years with that Player Impact Program. I’m sure he's going to give back, and it’s going to be to all the benefit of these guys out here that are over 50.”
But Els has one warning for Woods.
"Beat us again … if you can," he said.