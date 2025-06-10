Every Golfer With Multiple U.S. Open Victories
The 2025 U.S. Open is set to tee-off on Thursday June 12 at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pa. The 125th edition of the tournament features 11 previous winners, including two men who have won it twice.
All eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler as the World No. 1 attempts to win his first U.S. Open. He won his third career major a few weeks ago at the PGA Championship and now has his eyes set on the US Open Trophy.
The field features former champions Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Lucas Glover and Jon Rahm. In addition to those former winners, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is back as is Brooks Koepka. Both DeChambeau and Koepka are two-time winners of the tournament.
In the history of the U.S. Open, 23 men have won it multiple times. What follows is a look at the multi-time champions.
Multi-Time U.S. Open Champions
Below is the full list of men's golfers who have won the U.S. Open multiple times.
Golfer
Number of U.S. Open Wins
Years
Willie Anderson
4
1901, 1903, 1904, 1905
Bobby Jones
4
1923, 1926, 1929, 1930
Ben Hogan
4
1948, 1950, 1951, 1953
Jack Nicklaus
4
1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
Hale Irwin
3
1974, 1979, 1990
Tiger Woods
3
2000, 2002, 2008
Alex Smith
2
1906, 1910
John McDermott
2
1911, 1912
Walter Hagen
2
1914, 1919
Gene Sarazen
2
1922, 1932
Ralph Guldahl
2
1937, 1938
Cary Middlecoff
2
1949, 1956
Julius Boros
2
1952, 1963
Billy Casper
2
1959, 1966
Lee Trevino
2
1968, 1971
Andy North
2
1978, 1985
Curtis Strange
2
1988, 1989
Ernie Els
2
1994, 1997
Lee Janzen
2
1993, 1998
Payne Stewart
2
1991, 1999
Retief Goosen
2
2001, 2004
Brooks Koepka
2
2017, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau
2
2020, 2024
Golfers Who Won Back-to-Back U.S. Opens
Bryson DeChambeau is attempting to become the rare back-to-back winner at the U.S. Open. The feat has been accomplished seven times, with DeChambeau's former rival Brooks Koepka being the last to do it in 2017 and '18. Before that, Curtis Strange became the first in nearly 40 years to do it when he went back-to-back in 1988 and '89.
Below is the list of back-to-back winners.
Golfer
Back-to-Back U.S. Open Wins
Total U.S. Open Wins
Willie Anderson
1903, 1904, 1905
4
John McDermott
1911, 1912
2
Bobby Jones
1929, 1930
4
Ralph Guldahl
1937, 1938
2
Ben Hogan
1950, 1951
4
Curtis Strange
1988, 1989
2
Brooks Koepka
2017, 2018
2