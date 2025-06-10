SI

Every Golfer With Multiple U.S. Open Victories

Ryan Phillips

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2025 U.S. Open is set to tee-off on Thursday June 12 at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pa. The 125th edition of the tournament features 11 previous winners, including two men who have won it twice.

All eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler as the World No. 1 attempts to win his first U.S. Open. He won his third career major a few weeks ago at the PGA Championship and now has his eyes set on the US Open Trophy.

The field features former champions Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Lucas Glover and Jon Rahm. In addition to those former winners, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is back as is Brooks Koepka. Both DeChambeau and Koepka are two-time winners of the tournament.

In the history of the U.S. Open, 23 men have won it multiple times. What follows is a look at the multi-time champions.

Multi-Time U.S. Open Champions

Below is the full list of men's golfers who have won the U.S. Open multiple times.

Golfer

Number of U.S. Open Wins

Years

Willie Anderson

4

1901, 1903, 1904, 1905

Bobby Jones

4

1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

Ben Hogan

4

1948, 1950, 1951, 1953

Jack Nicklaus

4

1962, 1967, 1972, 1980

Hale Irwin

3

1974, 1979, 1990

Tiger Woods

3

2000, 2002, 2008

Alex Smith

2

1906, 1910

John McDermott

2

1911, 1912

Walter Hagen

2

1914, 1919

Gene Sarazen

2

1922, 1932

Ralph Guldahl

2

1937, 1938

Cary Middlecoff

2

1949, 1956

Julius Boros

2

1952, 1963

Billy Casper

2

1959, 1966

Lee Trevino

2

1968, 1971

Andy North

2

1978, 1985

Curtis Strange

2

1988, 1989

Ernie Els

2

1994, 1997

Lee Janzen

2

1993, 1998

Payne Stewart

2

1991, 1999

Retief Goosen

2

2001, 2004

Brooks Koepka

2

2017, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau

2

2020, 2024

Golfers Who Won Back-to-Back U.S. Opens

Bryson DeChambeau is attempting to become the rare back-to-back winner at the U.S. Open. The feat has been accomplished seven times, with DeChambeau's former rival Brooks Koepka being the last to do it in 2017 and '18. Before that, Curtis Strange became the first in nearly 40 years to do it when he went back-to-back in 1988 and '89.

Below is the list of back-to-back winners.

Golfer

Back-to-Back U.S. Open Wins

Total U.S. Open Wins

Willie Anderson

1903, 1904, 1905

4

John McDermott

1911, 1912

2

Bobby Jones

1929, 1930

4

Ralph Guldahl

1937, 1938

2

Ben Hogan

1950, 1951

4

Curtis Strange

1988, 1989

2

Brooks Koepka

2017, 2018

2

