LIV Golf Is More Legitimate As a 72-Hole League
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re in full leaf-rule mode for our fall rounds.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
LIV Golf announced Tuesday that its tournaments will now be 72 holes, not 54. That’s the right move for the league as it continues to seek legitimacy.
Bob Harig: FACT. I always felt it was fine to play 54 holes because the idea was to do something different. LIV was to be an alternative to what we already have. 54 holes. Teams. Shotgun starts. But clearly, 72 holes is an issue with OWGR. And some of the top players wanted it, too.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. The 54-hole event model was a holdup for OWGR consideration and a popular punchline for detractors. Going to 72 doesn’t fix everything, but it’s a small step in the right direction.
John Schwarb: FACT. LIV’s 54-hole no-cut golf was trashed from the start, perhaps unfairly, but it had to go. Competitively, however, 72-hole no-cut golf with LIV’s smallish, somewhat motley fields might not be perfect in reality. Gotta wait and see if there are still bunched leaderboards on Sunday afternoons.
LIV Golf will also bring in four new players next year, two through its “Promotions” qualifier and the top two from the points list of the nine-event Asian Tour’s International Series. Between that and relegated players, there’s enough churn now in the league that OWGR points should be granted.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It’s not near enough. There should really be at least a 10 to 12% turnover rate and a way that players and come on and off the league weekly via qualifying. But … OWGR might be satisfied with this.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I don’t think four new players in a 54-man field is really a “churn.” Like going to 72 holes, this move is a small positive step.
John Schwarb: FACT. Maybe only half-point allocations based on strength of fields, but enough is enough with LIV Golf’s better players fading into OWGR oblivion. LIV is slowly making the adjustments that were asked—perhaps not on a massive scale, but adjustments.
Because LIV’s Promotions event is in North America, the PGA Tour deems it as an unauthorized event for its members—but the Tour is also continuing to threaten suspension for players with no status who try to play LIV Golf. That’s a step too far and unfair.
Bob Harig: FACT. That aspect has always been troubling. A player with no status or membership with the Tour who wants to try and play for LIV but then decides he wants to try and Monday qualify in an open qualifier is doing something wrong. That seems too much.
Jeff Ritter: NEUTRAL. Are we on any path toward a truce between the tours? If so, this punishment seems silly. But if the tours are going to continue their own separate ways, this salvo from the Tour is probably warranted, as it’s consistent with how it’s handled LIV from the beginning.
John Schwarb: FACT. This is a bad look for the PGA Tour and sure sounds like a lawsuit for restraint of trade, but no player is likely to take that route. It’s just bullying by the Tour, which has the upper hand in this four-year war and plans on keeping it.