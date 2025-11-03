LIV Golf Announces Increased Spots for Players in 2026, Which Could Alter the League
With just two events to go on the International Series schedule, the LIV Golf League announced Monday that the top two players in the nine-event series will earn spots in the 2026 league field.
It also announced that two players will advance to the league via a LIV Golf Promotions event to be played in Florida, Jan. 8-11.
The four players who are gaining access to the league is an increase from two this year.
LIV Golf did not announce how the places will be dispersed into the field, either via opening on current teams or if a new team might be formed. In 2025, the league had 54 players competing via 13 four-man teams and two wildcard players.
It is possible LIV could add the four players as their own team, making for a 14th team and 56 players. The teams that have had players relegated after last season would then be free to sign players on their own.
How much this might impact LIV Golf’s quest for Official World Golf Ranking accreditation is unclear. It is possible LIV Golf also adds a weekly qualifier, but so far the league has offered no information on this will all unfold.
“LIV Golf continues to expand pathways for players around the world to qualify into the first truly global golf league,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement. “As fan interest in LIV Golf continues to increase and the opportunity to compete across the U.S., Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East against some of the biggest names in golf grows, it’s only natural that we broaden access for talented, ambitious players to earn their way into the league.”
The Promotions event, which saw only one player earn a spot this year, will be held in Lecanto, Fla., at the Black Diamond Ranch’s Ranch course using a similar format that will see a series of players who are exempt from a first day of stroke play and a final 36 holes that will determine the two qualifiers. The event will have a $1.5 million purse with the winner earning $200,000.
There is a lengthy list of qualification and entry requirements for the Promotions event that can be found at LIVGolf.com.
The International Series just played its seventh event of the year with league member Tom McKibbin winning in Hong Kong. There are two more events, including an event this week in Singapore and another in two weeks in Saudi Arabia.
The top two players not already playing in the league will earn spots. Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hold the top two positions with Australia’s Wade Ormsby in pursuit. The final event is the Saudi International, Nov. 19-22, where more than two dozen LIV Golf players will be in the field.