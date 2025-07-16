Fact or Fiction: The British Open Is the Best Major to Watch on TV
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we have the coffeemaker ready to go at zero-dark-30 the next four days.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
The British Open has the best TV experience among golf’s major championships for American fans, who can watch live play when they wake up.
Bob Harig: FICTION. As great as it is—the potential to watch some 12 hours of coverage across multiple platforms—the TV ratings never bear out a robust audience. The Open typically is the last of four majors in TV ratings and when tee times begin at 6:30 a.m. local time—1:30 a.m. in the east—it’s inevitable.
John Pluym: FICTION. The Masters is definitely the best TV experience. I look forward to hearing the Masters theme music throughout the tournament. When the Open is at St. Andrews, that’s a game-changer. Just so much to take in at the Old Course. A close second to Augusta.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I think the best golf TV experiences are 1A) the Masters and 1B) a St. Andrews Open. The other Open venues are great television but still a notch below the two heavyweights.
Max Schreiber: FICTION. Most people aren’t waking up at the crack of dawn, or even in the middle of the night, to watch the entirety of the British Open’s coverage, unlike the other three majors, which can be consumed (at least on the East Coast) at a reasonable hour throughout the day.
John Schwarb: FICTION. I’m loving Wimbledon mornings and of course will be up early next week, but at some point I suspect NBC’s commercial load from Portrush will have me longing for Augusta.
The Open is at its best when the notorious U.K. weather is at its worst.
Bob Harig: FACT. There is no doubt that the potential elements at an Open can vastly impact the golf and it’s made possible by the fact that links courses drain so well. The rain they got at Oakmont on the final day of the U.S. Open led to the controversial decision to play later that day, an issue that would not occur at this Open. In fact, there’s a chance play would not have been stopped.
John Pluym: FACT. Bring on the wind. Bring on the rain. One thing I’ll never forget is watching Tiger Woods’s 81 during the third round of the 2002 Open championship at Muirfield. The weather was absolutely brutal. When there’s no weather issues, the Open doesn’t seem as interesting.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. As a TV show, bring on all the horrible weather. For those covering it on the ground, sunny and breezy makes a great Open.
John Schwarb: FICTION. For a few hours, sure, it’s fun on the couch to watch the pros suffer. But overall—harkening to the first statement—I’d rather wake up to glorious U.K. sunshine and firm and fast conditions to test the game’s best. One of the great Opens was the “Duel in the Sun,” after all. And I’m sympathetic to those great fans.
Bob offered his ranking of the 14 Open venues used in the 153 editions of the tournament. Only 10 are currently in the rota with some (Muirfield, Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Lytham) not likely to host anytime soon. The R&A should look for a new (relatively speaking) course to add to the mix.
Bob Harig: FACT. It’s already happening. The R&A is studying going to Portmarnock near Dublin, which would mean leaving the United Kingdom for the first time in its history. (Northern Ireland is part of the U.K.) Royal Porthcawl in Wales, where the Women’s Open is being staged, is often brought forth as a possibility. Royal Cinque Ports near Royal St. George’s would be a huge undertaking because of the lack of space but given the proximity to some of the same parking and shuttle operations, it is worth seeing if it can work. As some venues are lost, others should be considered again..
John Pluym: FACT. Honestly, I’d like to see St. Andrews every three years and not six years. I love the Old Course. Whenever St. Andrews is hosting, I can’t wait to watch. However, I do think having more venues is always a good thing.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. With the four venues mentioned above on pause, there are only six active courses in the rota. Repeating venues every six years is hardly a drag, but with so many wonderful links courses around the U.K. I think it could be fun to mix in 1-2 new ideas over the next 10-15 years.
John Schwarb: FACT. There would be a lot of excitement around a new course and golf tourism would be a big winner too with another major venue for amateurs to cross off their lists. But let’s hope that’s not at the expense of trying to go back to Carnoustie.
In an interview with London’s Sunday Times, Xander Schauffele’s father Stefan said he won’t go to this year’s Ryder Cup as he’s “afraid of what’s going to happen” with New York crowds. Ryder Cup buzz will ramp up after the Open and crowd behavior needs to be addressed by the PGA of America before the week of the matches.
Bob Harig: FACT. They won’t do it, but the PGA of America should limit alcohol sales before noon. It is among the most obvious reasons for poor fan behavior. And let’s face it, the majority can have a great time and see things ruined by a few. The situation has disaster written all over it.
John Pluym: FACT. Schauffele’s father is absolutely correct. New York could turn into a brawl from a fan perspective. If fans can’t act appropriately, the PGA of America should kick them out. And if players can’t get along on and off the golf course, it’s time to impose penalties that limit the number of times a player can compete in the event. Enough is enough.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. They’re getting ahead of it with the high ticket prices that might make a fan pause before shouting something that might lead to ejection. But Father Schauffele is correct that the heat around this event only rises with each edition.
John Schwarb: FICTION. I don’t know what kind of preemptive strike the PGA of America could make, and remember this is the organization that did a lousy job of messaging its sky-high ticket prices. Crowd control will require a boots-on-the-ground effort with more uniformed security and police, and like Bob said cutting the beer taps early wouldn’t hurt. But not holding my breath on that.