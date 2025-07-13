Xander Schauffele's Father Reveals Son's LIV Offer, Rips Rory McIlroy, Ryder Cup
During Tiger Woods’s prime, his father, Earl Woods, was a walking quote machine.
Now, it appears Stefan Schauffele, the father of two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, has taken that throne.
In a lengthy interview with the London-based Sunday Times, Stefan dished on several topics, including the Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy and his son’s offer from LIV Golf.
Stefan revealed he won’t be attending the Ryder Cup this year. Tensions on both the American and European side have intensified over the past few years, and he feels the New York crowd at Bethpage Black will be too rambunctious in September.
“Do I miss the PGA Tour? No,” Stefan said. “I’m not going to the Ryder Cup either. I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York. I was there [at Whistling Straits] when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a w---- in front of him. I couldn’t believe my ears.”
Then, there was hat-gate in Rome two years ago. Patrick Cantlay, a good friend of Xander, reportedly wasn’t wearing a hat to protest players not getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup. On Saturday of that week, Cantlay made a 43-foot birdie putt in his match against McIlroy and Lowry. McIlroy thought Xander’s caddie, Joe LaCava, celebrated too long and hard—and the apprehension spilled into the parking lot that night, with McIlroy needing to be restrained.
“I saw what happened in Rome,” Stefan said. “That was utterly disgusting claiming this money bulls--- and Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion [when he confronted LaCava in the car park]. It’s only going to get worse. It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable.”
This year, U.S. players who make the Ryder Cup team will receive a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 to donate to charity.
Stefan also disclosed that Xander was offered between $150 million and $200 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in 2022. However, the lack of world ranking points at stake, which could have potentially kept Xander out of major championships, was the deciding factor.
“They could’ve doubled the money and we still wouldn’t do it,” Stefan said.