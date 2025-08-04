SI

Nelly Korda Falls Out of Top Spot in Women’s World Golf Rankings

The American had been No. 1 for 71 consecutive weeks but fell out of the top spot after a T36 at the final major of the year.

Nelly Korda was world No. 1 for 71 consecutive weeks until this week.
Nelly Korda’s reign as the No. 1 women’s golfer in the world is over, at least for now.

After a T39 finish at the AIG Women’s British Open, Korda fell out of the top spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and Jeeno Thitikul (who finished T30) moved from No. 2 to No. 1. The Thai had been No. 2 since March 24.

Korda, 27, had been No. 1 for 71 consecutive weeks dating to March 25, 2024, after her second win of the season. She would go on to win five straight starts, matching historic streaks by Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez, and finish the year with seven LPGA wins.

The Floridian has not won this year, though she hasn’t missed a cut and finished T2 at the Women’s U.S. Open. The LPGA has had 20 different winners in 20 events, none of them being the world No. 1. 

Thitikul, 22, is now No. 1 for the second time. She was No. 1 for one week late in 2022 before Korda took the top spot for one week, one of her six different stints atop the rankings.

Thitikul won Mizuho Americas Open in May and was T4 at the Women’s PGA Championship and solo second at the Evian Championship, the two most recent majors before the Women’s Open. 

The LPGA season continues in two weeks in Portland, Ore., and there are a dozen events left in the season, so more shifting at the top of the world ranking is possible.

