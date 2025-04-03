Fact or Fiction: Red Flags Have Emerged for Rory McIlroy’s Masters
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re scripting our outfits for the Masters.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Rory McIlroy said after his final round in Houston that his right elbow is bothering him a bit and that his game isn’t “100% under the control that I’d want.” All the bettors who have been pounding McIlroy in Masters futures should be concerned.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Rory just shot 65-64 on the weekend with a bogey on the final hole and not completely happy with his driving. Seems he’s being precautionary about the elbow and perhaps just trying to undersell things a bit.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. But the real concern is McIlroy’s track record at Augusta, not the elbow. His odds have dropped on the heels of his hot start to 2025. Bettors might want to proceed cautiously.
John Schwarb: FACT. McIlroy money at Augusta is always nervous money. You’re counting on him slaying the demons and the world No. 1 not being as sharp as he’s been in winning two of the last three. And now is he telling people to pump the brakes just a little?
Min Woo Lee finally broke through in Houston for his first Tour win and someday he’ll join his sister Minjee as a major champion.
Bob Harig: NEUTRAL. There’s so many players we can say this about. He’s obviously an amazing talent and perhaps this win is his breakthrough. But there probably needs to be more from him before we can guarantee he will win one of the four biggest tournaments.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Great win for Min Woo Lee over a field that was about as stacked as it gets for a non-major, non-signature event. But I need to see more before putting him on the list of major-championship threats. Like Bob alluded to, aren’t there probably 50 guys you could say this about today?
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. Tough call right now. But he’s only 26 and if he can ever get as dialed with his irons as he is around the greens, the major hunt will be on.
LIV Golf announced its own influencer golf tournament, a nine-hole scramble this week in Miami involving six two-man teams of influencers and LIV pros, with five of the six pros being major champions. This is far better than the PGA Tour’s “Creator Classic.”
Bob Harig: FICTION. I don’t think one is better than the other. It’s a growing and interesting aspect of golf that the powers that be are understandably trying to tap into. Having actual pros play with the influencers is simply another variation.
Jeff Ritter: NEUTRAL. Need to see it before judging it, but I like that tours are coming up with new spins on the model.
John Schwarb: FACT. Terrific idea to pair pros with the influencers; I don’t know if PGA Tour players would go for that during a tournament week. And this won’t be live, which should mean a better watch.
The first round of the Masters is eight days away. Perhaps this is too biased of a statement for a golf panel, but the first day of the Masters is better than the first day of the NCAA Tournament.
Bob Harig: FACT. Of course. Nothing is better than the first day of the Masters.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. I will answer this question with a question: is it more exciting to watch top-seeded Duke trounce Albion Community College or the best golfers in the world roll through Amen Corner for the first time in 361 days?
John Schwarb: FACT. Bob and I are Indiana University graduates, so March Madness is a bit of a sore subject. But the Masters gets the nod regardless.