Farmers Insurance Open Preview: Torrey Pines, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
Time for Torrey Pines.
The PGA Tour calendar shifts to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, where a 156-player field will battle at this 73-year-old event for a purse of $9,300,000 with the winner collecting $1,674,000. To avoid going up against the NFL’s conference championships Sunday, the Farmers will be played Wednesday-Saturday for the fourth straight year.
From its field, course and prestigious history, here’s what you need to know for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The field
Xander Schauffele isn’t playing his hometown event for the first time in a decade, and Collin Morikawa withdrew. But there’s still a bevy of notable names teeing it up this week.
Hideki Matsuyama (No. 4) and Ludvig Åberg (No. 6) are the only top-10 ranked players in the field that also boasts 17 of the top 50. Some of those names include Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Aaron Rai, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy and Jason Day.
Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun, ranked 1-2 in the World Golf Amateur Ranking, are among the sponsor exemptions. Clanton needs a top-5 finish to earn his Tour card, as he is currently three points away from doing so through the PGA Tour University Accelerated points system.
There’s also six past champions playing this week: Brandt Snedeker (2012, 2016), Day (2015, 2018), Justin Rose (2019), Luke List (2022), Max Homa (2023) and Matthieu Pavon (2024).
Pavon last year became the first Frenchman to win on Tour since World War II, hitting his approach from the rough on the 72nd hole to 8 feet and making his birdie putt to edge Nicolai Højgaard by a stroke.
“It is big for our country,” the 31-year-old rookie said afterward. “I hope it will inspire a lot of people, because coming from an amateur player which is 800 in the world to a PGA Tour winner is pretty big.”
The course
Torrey Pines is a litmus test early in the year, so it helps to play one of the season’s first three events, if eligible.
“You start here and you’re going to get punched in the mouth immediately,” Max Homa said in 2024.
The Farmers (formerly known as the San Diego Open), has been held at Torrey Pines since 1968. Torrey’s South Course, however, has also staged two U.S. Opens (most famously Tiger Woods’ win in 2008 and Jon Rahm’s victory in ‘21).
Players will play both the South and North Course in the first two rounds, with the last two days moving to the South.
In 2024, the 7,765-yard, par-72 South Course was ninth hardest on Tour, with a scoring average of 72.402 (+.402). Its 505-yard par-4 12th hole was the Tour’s sixth toughest hole, averaging 4.406 (+0.406).
The 7,258-yard, par-72 North Course was the 43rd toughest course on Tour last season (out of 50), with a scoring average of 69.50 (-2.5).
The courses may be prestigious, but the venue triggers mixed feelings.
“You either love this course or you don’t,” Keegan Bradley said last year. “You know coming here this is going to be an absolute battle. Every hole is if you miss the fairway you’re in trouble. But if you do hit the fairways here, especially with it being soft, you can score but you have to hit these fairways.”
The PGA Tour will head back to Torrey in a few weeks. The Genesis Invitational, played at Riviera County Club, is reportedly moving to San Diego in the wake of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.
History: Daly’s last hurrah
John Daly called it his “greatest one.”
No, he wasn’t talking about his 1991 PGA Championship or 1995 British Open victory, but rather his win in a playoff over Chris Riley and Luke Donald at Torrey Pines's 2004 Buick Invitational.
Ranked No. 299 in the world and winless since his triumph nine years prior at St. Andrews, Daly, on the first playoff hole, got up-and-down from the greenside bunker on the closing par-5, knocking his 100-foot shot to 4 inches en route to a birdie. Riley and Donald missed their tries to extend the playoff—and Daly was a champion once again, sending the fans into a frenzy.
“It was just the sweetest victory,” Daly said after claiming his fifth Tour win, which was the last of his career. “It is because it’s been a long, long time. I’ve won two majors. Nothing can take that away, but I’ve never won a tournament that Tiger has been in the field. That feels good. And this field this week was one of the strongest fields we can have.”
Off the course, too, Daly had a turbulent few years. He went through multiple divorces and alcoholism sent him to rehab twice. His $864,000 winner’s check was more than he earned the prior two years combined.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs in those ten years,” Daly said, “I just kept fighting and plugging away.”
However, Daly’s heroics at Torrey wasn’t the only dramatic finish in Farmers history.
Rahm notched his maiden Tour win in 2017 by holing a 60-foot eagle putt on the South Course’s closing hole. There was also a memorable battle between Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson in 2011, with Watson winning after Mickelson nearly holed out for eagle from 72 yards to force a playoff. And Woods has seven Farmers wins (1999, 2003, 2005-08 and 2013).
Oh, and since we’re reflecting on indelible finishes at Torrey Pines, it’s probably worth mentioning Woods’s dramatic 2008 U.S. Open win and Rahm’s in 2021.
How to watch
The first two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday will be on Golf Channel from 3-7 p.m. EST. Friday will start on Golf Channel from 3-5 p.m. and then move to CBS from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, the final round, will be 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel and CBS from 4-8 p.m.
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage all four days, starting around noon each day and wrapping up at 7 p.m.
First and second round tee times