2025 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field: A Trip to Torrey Pines Before the NFL
The PGA Tour’s California swing continues this week with the Farmers Insurance Open, but first the annual reminder: the final round is Saturday.
Starting in 2022, the PGA Tour shifted the Farmers Insurance Open up one day to get out of the way of the NFL’s conference championships—a smart move given how football is king in America. So the first round will be Wednesday, cut day is Thursday, and so on.
A field of 156 players will take on the municipal Torrey Pines facility, with one round on both the North and South courses before the South takes the spotlight for the final two rounds.
With a $20 million signature event coming up next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the field in San Diego doesn’t have all the Tour’s stars but there are 11 of the top 30 from the Official World Golf Ranking scheduled to compete.
California native Collin Morikawa is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to make his debut next week after resting an injured hand, No. 2 Xander Schauffele is out with an undisclosed medical issue and No. 3 Rory McIlroy just played in the Dubai Desert Classic.
Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg are the other top-10 players in the field, while top-30 Californians Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Akshay Bhatia will play in front of home-state fans.
Matthieu Pavon returns as the defending champion, while past champions Max Homa, Luke List, Justin Rose, Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are also entered.
Torrey Pines, of course, was one of Tiger Woods’s biggest playgrounds, as he won the Farmers seven times and the 2008 U.S. Open on the South Course, needing 91 holes to defeat Rocco Mediate. And it’s a playground for tens of thousands each year as a public-access facility—though few dare tackle the 7,765-yard pro tees on the South.
2025 Farmers Insurance Open full field
156 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Albertson, Anders
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph +
Bridgeman, Jacob
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke +
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Hadley, Chesson
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Koivun, Jackson +
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Mack III, Willie +
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCall, Cavin #
McCarty, Matt
McCumber, Tyler
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy +
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Nørgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion