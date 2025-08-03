FedEx Cup Playoffs Field Set, Chris Kirk Earns Postseason Spot at Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young erased all drama from the top of the leaderboard in winning the Wyndham Championship by six shots, but elsewhere Sunday there was plenty of sweating.
Only the top 70 in FedEx Cup points qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs, starting next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn, and a number of players jumped around the bubble in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.
But once the dust settled, one player was inside the top 70 who wasn’t there at the start of the week and one was out.
Chris Kirk was the biggest winner on the property outside of Young, riding a T5 in the regular-season finale to jump from 73rd in points to 61st.
“Was a lot more nervous than I normally would have been,” Kirk said. “I knew I was in great position to have a good week and move on to next week, but there's the pressure of that and then also trying to not try to think forward too much.”
The flip side of Kirk was Ben An, who missed the cut at Sedgefield and tumbled out of the playoff field from 69th to 74th.
But the real-time agony Sunday was around Davis Thompson. The University of Georgia product finished T11 with a three-putt bogey from 46 feet at the 18th when two putts would have punched his ticket to Memphis. He finished 71st in points.
“Yeah, I mean, sucks but is what it is,” Thompson said. “Just got to move on and get ready for the fall.”
Fan favorite Gary Woodland ended 72nd in points, moving up three spots but no further after a T23 finish that included three bogeys and two birdies in his last five holes.
Players who qualify for the playoffs are assured Tour cards for next year, while everyone outside the top 70 will continue playing in fall tournaments to determine Nos. 71-100 in points and the final 30 exempt spots.
In winning, Young surged from 40th to 16th and all but assured himself of a berth in the BMW Championship in two weeks. The top 50 in points after the FedEx St. Jude advance to the BMW.
The top 10 players in points were unchanged during the finale. Scottie Scheffler will begin the postseason with the lead, Rory McIlroy is second but is opting not to play in the first of the three playoff events. Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, Harris English, J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley round out the top 10.
Matti Schmid came into the Wyndham as the bubble player at 70th in points and finished there after a T31 at Sedgefield which included three consecutive birdies on his last three holes. As it turned out, he needed all of them to prolong his season.
Here's the full field for next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship: