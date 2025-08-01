2025 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's final stop before next week's FedEx Cup playoffs kick off. The Wyndham is offering a $7.9 million purse, with $1.476 million to the winner.
For most the players in the field, this week is about more than prize money: the top 70 players in the season-long FedEx standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. So for players on and around the bubble, it's a critically important week. Matti Schmid entered the week exactly on the bubble at No. 70.
Keegan Bradley is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 7. Hideki Matsuyama (12), Robert MacIntyre (14) and Ben Griffin (17) are also teeing up in Greensboro. Aaron Rai is back to defend his 2024 title. Joel Dahmen led after the opening round.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1.476 million
2: $893,800
3: $565,800
4: $401,800
5: $336,200
6: $297,250
7: $276,750
8: $256,250
9: $239,850
10: $223,450
11: $207,050
12: $190,650
13: $174,250
14: $157,850
15: $149,650
16: $141,450
17: $133,250
18: $125,050
19: $116,850
20: $108,650
21: $100,450
22: $92,250
23: $85,690
24: $79,130
25: $72,570
26: $66,010
27: $63,550
28: $61,090
29: $58,630
30: $56,170
31: $53,710
32: $51,250
33: $48,790
34: $46,740
35: $44,690
36: $42,640
37: $40,590
38: $38,950
39: $37,310
40: $35,670
41: $34,030
42: $32,390
43: $30,750
44: $29,110
45: $27,470
46: $25,830
47: $24,190
48: $22,878
49: $21,730
50: $21,074
51: $20,582
52: $20,090
53: $19,762
54: $19,434
55: $19,270
56: $19,106
57: $18,942
58: $18,778
59: $18,614
60: $18,450
61: $18,286
62: $18,122
63: $17,958
64: $17,794
65: $17,630
66: $17,644
67: $17,302
68: $17,138
69: $16,974
70: $16,801
71: $16,646
72: $16,482
73: $16,318
74: $16,154
75: $15,990
76: $15,826
77: $15,662
78: $15,498
79: $15,334
80: $15,170