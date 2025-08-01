SI

2025 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Wyndham Championship is offering a $7.9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Adam Scott is among the big names looking for a good result at this week's Wyndham Championship.
Adam Scott is among the big names looking for a good result at this week's Wyndham Championship. / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's final stop before next week's FedEx Cup playoffs kick off. The Wyndham is offering a $7.9 million purse, with $1.476 million to the winner.

For most the players in the field, this week is about more than prize money: the top 70 players in the season-long FedEx standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. So for players on and around the bubble, it's a critically important week. Matti Schmid entered the week exactly on the bubble at No. 70.

Keegan Bradley is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 7. Hideki Matsuyama (12), Robert MacIntyre (14) and Ben Griffin (17) are also teeing up in Greensboro. Aaron Rai is back to defend his 2024 title. Joel Dahmen led after the opening round.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.476 million

2: $893,800

3: $565,800

4: $401,800

5: $336,200

6: $297,250

7: $276,750

8: $256,250

9: $239,850

10: $223,450

11: $207,050

12: $190,650

13: $174,250

14: $157,850

15: $149,650

16: $141,450

17: $133,250

18: $125,050

19: $116,850

20: $108,650

21: $100,450

22: $92,250

23: $85,690

24: $79,130

25: $72,570

26: $66,010

27: $63,550

28: $61,090

29: $58,630

30: $56,170

31: $53,710

32: $51,250

33: $48,790

34: $46,740

35: $44,690

36: $42,640

37: $40,590

38: $38,950

39: $37,310

40: $35,670

41: $34,030

42: $32,390

43: $30,750

44: $29,110

45: $27,470

46: $25,830

47: $24,190

48: $22,878

49: $21,730

50: $21,074

51: $20,582

52: $20,090

53: $19,762

54: $19,434

55: $19,270

56: $19,106

57: $18,942

58: $18,778

59: $18,614

60: $18,450

61: $18,286

62: $18,122

63: $17,958

64: $17,794

65: $17,630

66: $17,644

67: $17,302

68: $17,138

69: $16,974

70: $16,801

71: $16,646

72: $16,482

73: $16,318

74: $16,154

75: $15,990

76: $15,826

77: $15,662

78: $15,498

79: $15,334

80: $15,170

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf