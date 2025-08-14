Full Swing’s Latest Launch Monitor Measures Up to the Challenge
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
Full Swing just threw down the gauntlet with their first-ever “Ultimate Launch Monitor Challenge.” They wanted to show off their new KIT Launch Monitor, inviting me and other content creators to Carlsbad to check it out.
Here’s the thing: they took a risk because they weren't sure how the Full Swing KIT would stack up against the competition when tested shot-by-shot in front of the media. I respect it, and if you want to see what really went down, then check this video out. I was wowed by the experience but the numbers actually tell the whole story.
Full Swing’s Ultimate Launch Monitor Challenge wasn't your typical golf event. It was staged at California's Oceanside Sports Complex, a massive, flat 52-acre facility that is typically is home to 22 full-size soccer fields. Full Swing’s team built a temporary driving range right across several of them in order to test three top-tier launch monitors at the same time. The entrants: the Trackman 4, Foresight GCQuad and Full Swing’s own KIT. They even brought in a former pro golfer to hit a few shots.
We also hit a few ourselves, which is literally my worst nightmare. I am a 15 handicap on a good day, so having 40-plus people watch, track and measure my shots was intimidating, especially when following YouTube personalities Matt Fisher (Mr. Short Game), Chris Ryan and Chris Trott (TrottieGolf). But hey, when in Carlsbad, right?
But here is where Full Swing took it to the next level. They placed multiple spotters down the range to mark exactly where each ball landed. Once they spotted the landing point, they used multiple range finders to measure the exact distance by shooting the distance to the spotter. Full Swing then recorded this true distance and compared it to what each launch monitor said the ball traveled. To make it fair, all three devices were running the latest software updates and they used Titleist Pro V1x balls for consistency. If, for some reason, you hit a bad shot or if one of the launch monitors did not record the shot, it would not be used. Full Swing wanted to make sure that the data was clean and accurate.
This is why the event was unique: it's rare, if not unprecedented, for a brand to capture shot data from three major launch monitor brands and then compare it to actual measured distances. Full Swing was confident its KIT would perform well, but it was uncertain how it would measure up—a pretty bold move. The Full Swing KIT retails for $4,999, while the Trackman 4 is $25,000 and the Foresight GCQuad is $18,000, so to put a sub-$5,000 launch monitor against two powerhouses was eye-opening.
Tiger Woods helped design Full Swing’s KIT to make it the most complete tour-level launch monitor that’s also affordable for regular golfers. The device tracks 16 different data points using Doppler radar, like weather stations tracking storms. It also records high-resolution video of every swing, features a customizable full-color display and includes a great app. New this year, they’ve added the Full Swing Combine, powered by Clippd, which uses AI to give a “shot quality” score that instantly tells you how well you hit the ball. Instead of drowning in numbers, you get feedback that’s easy to understand and can help with faster improvement.
The event wasn’t just about the challenge, though. We toured Full Swing’s headquarters, where they showed off their entire product line. It’s a sweet office space—they even had two hidden speakeasys, with a full bar and simulators. They also gave sneak peeks at upcoming updates for their simulators and Virtual Green technology that’s the same synthetic putting surface used in TGL’s custom facility.
The bottom line? Full Swing put their money where their mouth is, and it looks like their gamble paid off. By letting independent observers test their product against the competition in a completely transparent way, they showed they have nothing to hide. It was pretty refreshing in an industry where companies usually keep their cards close to their chest.