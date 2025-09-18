Future Ryder Cup Locations for 2027, 2029, & Beyond
The 45th Ryder Cup is set to take place the weekend of September 25, and will pit the best men's golfers from the United States against the top players from Europe. The biennial event is one of the most popular on the sports calendar and in 2025, the U.S. will host it at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
The competition takes place at a different course every two years, with the United States and Europe alternating as hosts. In 2023, the Marco Simeone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome hosted the event at which Europe hammered the U.S., winning 16 1/2-11 1/2. Prior to that, the U.S. won in a 19-9 blowout at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin back in 2021.
Bethpage Black will host this year, but what follows is a look at the future locations for the event, which is booked out through 2037.
2025 Ryder Cup Course—Bethpage Black
As mentioned, Bethpage Black will host the 2025 Ryder Cup and it is no stranger to major golf tournaments. In 2002, the facility hosted its first U.S. Open, at which Tiger Woods took home the title, finishing at -3, three strokes ahead of runner-up Phil Mickelson.
The U.S. Open returned to Bethpage in 2009, where Lucas Glover won his first and only major, finishing at -4, two strokes ahead of Mickelson, Ricky Barnes, and David Duval.
After a long break, a major returned to Bethpage when the 2019 PGA Championship took place at the course. Brooks Koepka won the title at -8, besting Dustin Johnson by two strokes. The PGA Championship will return to the course in 2033, and the Women's PGA Championship will be there in 2028.
Future Ryder Cup Locations
Year
Course
Location
2027
Adare Manor
Adare, County Limerick, Ireland
2029
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota
2031
Camiral Golf & Wellness
Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain
2033
Olympic Club, Lake Course
San Francisco, California
2035
Not Yet Awarded
Europe Will Host
2037
Blue Course, Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Maryland
2027 Ryder Cup Course—Adare Manor
The Golf Course at Adare Manor was added to the resort in 1995 and was designed by Robert Trent Jones, then redesigned by Tom Fazio in 2015. The course hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008, and was awarded the 2026 Ryder Cup in July 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the Ryder Cup schedule by a year, the event was pushed back to 2027.
It will be a big debut for the course.
2029 Ryder Cup Course—Hazeltine National Golf Club
The Ryder Cup will return to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, for the 2029 edition. The course hosted the 2016 event and saw the U.S. romp to a 17-11 victory.
Hazeltine has hosted numerous major events over the past 60 years. On the men's side, it hosted the U.S. Open in 1970 and 1991, and the PGA Championship in 2002 and 2009. The U.S. Women's Open was at Hazeltine in 1996 and 1977, while the Women's PGA Championship was there in 2019. It has also hosted the U.S. Amateur twice, in 2006 and 2024, and the U.S. Senior Open in 1993.
It makes sense that the U.S. would want to bring the Ryder Cup back to the site of one of its biggest triumphs in the series.
2031 Ryder Cup Course—Camiral Golf & Wellness Resort
In 2031, the event will shift to another course without a long championship pedigree. Camiral Golf & Wellness Resort in the Costa Brava region of Spain was originally supposed to be the venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup, but due to several factors, it didn't open until 1999. The 1997 Ryder Cup was then awarded to Valderrama Golf Club in Sotograde, Spain, where the European team went on to beat the U.S. 14 1/2 to 13 1/2.
By awarding the 2031 Ryder Cup to Camiral, Spain will become the first continental European nation to host the event twice.
2033 Ryder Cup Course—Olympic Club
The 2033 Ryder Cup will move to another famous course that has a long championship history. The Lake Course at Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, has hosted the U.S. Open five times, in 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, and 2012. In the most recent U.S. Open at Olympic, Webb Simpson finished +1 to hold off Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson by a single stroke.
In addition to those five U.S. Opens, Olympic hosted the U.S. Women's Open in 2021, the Tour Championship in 1993 and 1994, and the U.S Amateur in 1958, 1981, 2007, and 2025.
In 2017, the PGA of America announced the Lake Course at Olympic would host the 2028 PGA Championship and the 2033 Ryder Cup. The last time a West Coast venue hosted the Ryder Cup was in 1959 at Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, California.