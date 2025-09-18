Full Ryder Cup Field for 2025 Event at Bethpage Black
Golf fans, rejoice! The 2025 Ryder Cup is officially upon us.
The 45th edition of the biennial match-play event between the United States and Europe will begin next Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, at Farmingdale, New York's Bethpage Black Course. The last four tournaments have been back-and-forth, with each team trading wins and losses since 2016—setting the stage for another thrilling contest this time around.
Here's a look at who will compete for both the U.S. and Europe this year:
Ryder Cup Field
Team United States
The U.S. will be led by captain Keegan Bradley, who—despite currently being ranked the No. 11 golfer in the world—decided to not name himself the first playing captain since 1963.
Bradley will be assisted on the course by vice captains Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland.
Here's a look at their 12-player roster:
Golfer
Hometown
Sam Burns
Shreveport, La.
Patrick Cantlay
Long Beach, Calif.
Bryson DeChambeau
Modesto, Calif.
Harris English
Valdosta, Ga.
Ben Griffin
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Russell Henley
Macon, Ga.
Collin Morikawa
Los Angeles, Calif.
Xander Schauffele
San Diego, Calif.
J.J. Spaun
Los Angeles, Calif.
Scottie Scheffler
Ridgewood, N.J.
Justin Thomas
Louisville, Ky.
Cameron Young
Scarborough, N.Y.
Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau made the team as automatic qualifiers, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cam Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns were captains picks.
Team Europe
On the European side, they'll be led by captain Luke Donald.
Donald, 47, is a five-time PGA Tour winner and a seven-time European Tour winner. He was also the PGA Tour's top money winner in 2011, earning himself PGA Player of the Year honors that same season.
The vice captains for Team Europe will be Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, José MaríaOlazábal, Francesco Molinari, and Alex Noren.
Here's a look at their 12-man roster:
Golfer
Hometown
Ludvid Åberg
Eslöv, Sweden
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England
Tommy Fleetwood
Southport, Merseyside, England
Tyrell Hatton
Marlow, Buckinghamshire, England
Rasmus Høgaard
Billund, Denmark
Viktor Hovland
Oslo, Norway
Shane Lowry
Clara, County Offaly, Ireland
Robert McIntyre
Oban, Scotland
Rory McIlroy
Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland
Jon Rahm
Barrika, Biscay, Spain
Justin Rose
Johannesburg, South Africa
Sepp Straka
Vienna, Austria
The automatic qualifiers for Team Europe are Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose—while Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka were McDonald's captains picks.
Play on!