Full Ryder Cup Field for 2025 Event at Bethpage Black

The 45th Ryder Cup will tee off later this month from New York's Bethpage Black Course.

Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will captain the U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams this fall.
Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will captain the U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams this fall.

Golf fans, rejoice! The 2025 Ryder Cup is officially upon us.

The 45th edition of the biennial match-play event between the United States and Europe will begin next Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, at Farmingdale, New York's Bethpage Black Course. The last four tournaments have been back-and-forth, with each team trading wins and losses since 2016—setting the stage for another thrilling contest this time around.

Here's a look at who will compete for both the U.S. and Europe this year:

Ryder Cup Field

Team United States

The U.S. will be led by captain Keegan Bradley, who—despite currently being ranked the No. 11 golfer in the world—decided to not name himself the first playing captain since 1963.

Bradley will be assisted on the course by vice captains Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland.

Here's a look at their 12-player roster:

Golfer

Hometown

Sam Burns

Shreveport, La.

Patrick Cantlay

Long Beach, Calif.

Bryson DeChambeau

Modesto, Calif.

Harris English

Valdosta, Ga.

Ben Griffin

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Russell Henley

Macon, Ga.

Collin Morikawa

Los Angeles, Calif.

Xander Schauffele

San Diego, Calif.

J.J. Spaun

Los Angeles, Calif.

Scottie Scheffler

Ridgewood, N.J.

Justin Thomas

Louisville, Ky.

Cameron Young

Scarborough, N.Y.

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau made the team as automatic qualifiers, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cam Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns were captains picks.

Team Europe

On the European side, they'll be led by captain Luke Donald.

Donald, 47, is a five-time PGA Tour winner and a seven-time European Tour winner. He was also the PGA Tour's top money winner in 2011, earning himself PGA Player of the Year honors that same season.

The vice captains for Team Europe will be Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, José MaríaOlazábal, Francesco Molinari, and Alex Noren.

Here's a look at their 12-man roster:

Golfer

Hometown

Ludvid Åberg

Eslöv, Sweden

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

Tommy Fleetwood

Southport, Merseyside, England

Tyrell Hatton

Marlow, Buckinghamshire, England

Rasmus Høgaard

Billund, Denmark

Viktor Hovland

Oslo, Norway

Shane Lowry

Clara, County Offaly, Ireland

Robert McIntyre

Oban, Scotland

Rory McIlroy

Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland

Jon Rahm

Barrika, Biscay, Spain

Justin Rose

Johannesburg, South Africa

Sepp Straka

Vienna, Austria

The automatic qualifiers for Team Europe are Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose—while Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka were McDonald's captains picks.

Play on!

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

