Our Best Bets and Sleeper Picks for the Houston Open

Matthew Wolff at 25-1 is too good to pass up this week when Carlos Ortiz (33-1) defends his title at the Houston Open, the rare PGA Tour event at a municipal course.

At 25-1, Mathew Wolff has earned his way back to the top of the odds board this week. Golffile | Scott Halleran

Should more professionals break their driver in the lead up to tournament play?

We are asking that today because Viktor Hovland broke his and used James Hahn’s throughout defending his title at Mayakoba last week. Hovland was tied for second in driving accuracy and bested local favorite Carlos Ortiz by four strokes to record his third PGA Tour win. Along the way, he set the 72-hole scoring record, became the first back-to-back champion in the history of the event and the first to do so on Tour since Brooks Koepka defended his PGA Championship in 2019. We do not think more players will be breaking their drivers anytime soon, but Hovland must have found a sense of calm with something out of his control.

The picks were back in a big way with both midrange selection Joaquin Niemann and sleeper Carlos Ortiz finishing in the top five. Favorite Billy Horschel could not get anything going on the weekend leading to a T-33.

We now cross the border into Texas for the Houston Open where we also have the potential for another back-to-back winner. Carlos Ortiz will be defending his title this week among a field not as star-studded as last week in Mayakoba, but plenty of names who can lift the trophy. Memorial Park Golf Course was renovated prior to last year’s event and provided a solid test for everyone who teed it up. It’s one of the few municipal courses on Tour and comes in as a par-72, just shy of 7,300 yards.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Sanderson Farms championship winner Sam Burns at 14-1. To follow is another young star in Scottie Scheffler at 16-1. Next up is Shriners Children’s Open champion Sungjae Im and Presidents Cup teammate Cameron Smith at 22-1. To close out the notables are red hot Matthew Wolff and Tony Finau at 25-1.

For our favorite, we’re going to take the hot hand again in Matthew Wolff at 25-1. Among the favorites, the value is again substantial for a guy who’s placed no worse than 17th this fall and is coming off a T-5 at Mayakoba last week. The refreshed Wolff rushed out to the early lead last week with an opening round 61 and ended with a 65 showing no signs of slowing down this week. He currently ranks in the top-20 in strokes gained (putting) and (tee-to-green) and most notably third in strokes gained (total). Look for Wolff to follow his fellow Oklahoma State Cowboy teammate to the winner’s circle soon.

For a high midrange pick, we must look to Carlos Ortiz at 33-1 once again. Not as much value as last week, but there is no denying the defending champion will be full of confidence after making a serious run at the title in Playa del Carmen. Ortiz gained first-hand knowledge on how to successfully defend a title all the while beating everyone else in the field. He finished second in putts per green and birdie average last week and heads into a place where he was first in scrambling and fifth in strokes gained (tee-to-green) and (putting). Ortiz should be able to put all facets of his game together and contend once again.

For a deep sleeper, Keith Mitchell has tremendous upside at 125-1. The 2019 Honda Classic winner has had an up-and-down fall performance on Tour. Two missed cuts, a T-3 at the CJ Cup and now coming off a middling T-56 performance at Mayakoba. Mitchell is one who needs to be on a longer set-up to perform and Memorial Park offers just that. In 2021, he finished 11th in strokes gained (off-the-tee) on Tour, so if he can hit most of the fairways in Houston, the Georgia Bulldog could rocket up the leaderboard in a flash.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s:

Top 20s:

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook: