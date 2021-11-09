Our Best Bets and Sleeper Picks for the Houston Open

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Latest Betting odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Memorial Park Golf Course
Should more professionals break their driver in the lead up to tournament play?
We are asking that today because Viktor Hovland broke his and used James Hahn’s throughout defending his title at Mayakoba last week. Hovland was tied for second in driving accuracy and bested local favorite Carlos Ortiz by four strokes to record his third PGA Tour win. Along the way, he set the 72-hole scoring record, became the first back-to-back champion in the history of the event and the first to do so on Tour since Brooks Koepka defended his PGA Championship in 2019. We do not think more players will be breaking their drivers anytime soon, but Hovland must have found a sense of calm with something out of his control.
The picks were back in a big way with both midrange selection Joaquin Niemann and sleeper Carlos Ortiz finishing in the top five. Favorite Billy Horschel could not get anything going on the weekend leading to a T-33.
We now cross the border into Texas for the Houston Open where we also have the potential for another back-to-back winner. Carlos Ortiz will be defending his title this week among a field not as star-studded as last week in Mayakoba, but plenty of names who can lift the trophy. Memorial Park Golf Course was renovated prior to last year’s event and provided a solid test for everyone who teed it up. It’s one of the few municipal courses on Tour and comes in as a par-72, just shy of 7,300 yards.
According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Sanderson Farms championship winner Sam Burns at 14-1. To follow is another young star in Scottie Scheffler at 16-1. Next up is Shriners Children’s Open champion Sungjae Im and Presidents Cup teammate Cameron Smith at 22-1. To close out the notables are red hot Matthew Wolff and Tony Finau at 25-1.
For our favorite, we’re going to take the hot hand again in Matthew Wolff at 25-1. Among the favorites, the value is again substantial for a guy who’s placed no worse than 17th this fall and is coming off a T-5 at Mayakoba last week. The refreshed Wolff rushed out to the early lead last week with an opening round 61 and ended with a 65 showing no signs of slowing down this week. He currently ranks in the top-20 in strokes gained (putting) and (tee-to-green) and most notably third in strokes gained (total). Look for Wolff to follow his fellow Oklahoma State Cowboy teammate to the winner’s circle soon.
For a high midrange pick, we must look to Carlos Ortiz at 33-1 once again. Not as much value as last week, but there is no denying the defending champion will be full of confidence after making a serious run at the title in Playa del Carmen. Ortiz gained first-hand knowledge on how to successfully defend a title all the while beating everyone else in the field. He finished second in putts per green and birdie average last week and heads into a place where he was first in scrambling and fifth in strokes gained (tee-to-green) and (putting). Ortiz should be able to put all facets of his game together and contend once again.
For a deep sleeper, Keith Mitchell has tremendous upside at 125-1. The 2019 Honda Classic winner has had an up-and-down fall performance on Tour. Two missed cuts, a T-3 at the CJ Cup and now coming off a middling T-56 performance at Mayakoba. Mitchell is one who needs to be on a longer set-up to perform and Memorial Park offers just that. In 2021, he finished 11th in strokes gained (off-the-tee) on Tour, so if he can hit most of the fairways in Houston, the Georgia Bulldog could rocket up the leaderboard in a flash.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Winners: 1
Top 5s: 2
Top 10s:
Top 20s:
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
- Sam Burns 14-1
- Scottie Scheffler 16-1
- Sungjae Im 22-1
- Cameron Smith 22-1
- Matthew Wolff 25-1
- Tony Finau 25-1
- Tyrrell Hatton 28-1
- Joaquin Niemann 28-1
- Brooks Koepka 28-1
- Talor Gooch 30-1
- Carlos Ortiz 33-1
- Adam Scott 33-1
- Aaron Wise 33-1
- Marc Leishman 35-1
- Patrick Reed 40-1
- Maverick McNealy 40-1
- Russell Henley 45-1
- Shane Lowry 45-1
- Cameron Tringale 45-1
- Max Homa 45-1
- Mackenzie Hughes 50-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1
- Seamus Power 50-1
- Lanto Griffin 50-1
- Jason Kokrak 50-1
- Harold Varner 55-1
- Erik Van Rooyen 60-1
- Mito Pereira 60-1
- Branden Grace 66-1
- Sebastian Munoz 70-1
- Gary Woodland 80-1
- Emiliano Grillo 80-1
- Ian Poulter 80-1
- Jason Day 80-1
- Kevin Streelman 80-1
- Joel Dahmen 80-1
- Jhonattan Vegas 90-1
- Russell Knox 90-1
- Adam Long 90-1
- Chad Ramey 90-1
- Cameron Davis 90-1
- Brian Harman 90-1
- Charley Hoffman 90-1
- Ryan Palmer 100-1
- Taylor Pendrith 100-1
- Danny Willett 100-1
- Chez Reavie 100-1
- C.T. Pan 100-1
- Taylor Moore 100-1
- Matthias Schwab 100-1
- Lee Westwood 100-1
- Adam Schenk 125-1
- Luke List 125-1
- Brian Stuard 125-1
- Sepp Straka 125-1
- Henrik Norlander 125-1
- Scott Stallings 125-1
- Harry Higgs 125-1
- Martin Laird 125-1
- Stewart Cink 125-1
- Sahith Theegala 125-1
- Keith Mitchell 125-1
- Greyson Sigg 150-1
- James Hahn 150-1
- Denny McCarthy 150-1
- Pat Perez 150-1
- Robert Streb 150-1
- Scott Piercy 150-1
- Henrik Stenson 150-1
- Aaron Rai 150-1
- Andrew Landry 150-1
- Hudson Swafford 150-1
- Tom Hoge 150-1
- Brice Garnett 150-1
- Dylan Frittelli 150-1
- J.J. Spaun 150-1
- Wyndham Clark 175-1
- Tyler Duncan 175-1
- Andrew Putnam 175-1
- Stephan Jaeger 175-1
- Adam Svensson 175-1
- J.T. Poston 200-1
- Nick Taylor 200-1
- Nate Lashley 200-1
- Kyle Stanley 200-1
- Graeme McDowell 200-1
- Francesco Molinari 200-1
- Brandt Snedeker 200-1
- Anirban Lahiri 200-1
- Peter Uihlein 200-1
- Matthew NeSmith 200-1
- David Lipsky 200-1
- Davis Riley 200-1
- Jason Dufner 200-1
- Vincent Whaley 200-1
- Doc Redman 200-1