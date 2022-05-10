2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Craig Ranch
When the sky opens up and the rain comes down, those who can keep their cool tend to fare the best.
That’s exactly what happened at this year’s Well Fargo Championship. Max Homa was not a sleeper last week, but he certainly was not a favorite. A previous winner of this tournament, many were not sure his success at Quail Hollow would translate to TPC Potomac. However, his steady play was the difference during a final-round duel with Keegan Bradley to ultimately earn his fourth win on Tour and third in the past 16 months.
As for the picks, mid-range pick Cameron Young continues his consistent performance on Tour this year with another top 5. Corey Conners bogeyed his final hole to finish just outside the top 20 in excruciating fashion. Finally, we rolled the dice on Beau Hossler and it came up snake eyes.
In the final tuneup prior to the PGA Championship, we head back to the Dallas area for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. With it comes a stronger field looking to build some momentum prior to heading north to Southern Hills. It will be just the second time the McKinney, Texas, layout hosts this championship, one that’s produced many first-time winners. The par-72 course is almost 7,500 yards long and has wide-open fairways setting up for a bomber’s paradise.
According to SI Sportsbook, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +1000. Close behind is Justin Thomas at +1300. To close out the notables are all recent winners in Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns at +2000.
For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those mentioned above and take Will Zalatoris at +2200. This will be his first traditional stroke-play start since the Masters, but the Texas resident will be familiar with TPC Craig Ranch and will look to continue the first-time winner trend here. Since the new year, Zalatoris has not missed a cut, which includes three top-6 finishes. Throughout the entire season, he ranks second in strokes gained: tee-to-green and approach and 11th strokes gained: off-the-tee and total. Each are key metrics for this week, especially his impressive play off the tee. Zalatoris should be in contention from start to finish.
For a midrange pick, we’re going with Zalatoris’ Zurich Classic partner Davis Riley at +5000. Riley has only missed three cuts since the start of 2022, which includes a playoff loss at the Valspar Championship, a T4 at the Zurich Classic and a fifth at the Mexico Open. Most importantly, Riley can fill it up in a hurry. He ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in birdie average, a metric vital for success on the long and wide-open TPC Craig Ranch. Riley’s performances have made a significant jump from last year, so look for him to climb the leaderboard when the scores go low.
For a sleeper, Kevin Kisner at +9500 looks like a steal. He's further down the odds board because he not as long as many on the board, but the rest of his game is pretty dialed. Since the new year, Kisner owns three top-10 finishes in stroke-play events and a runner-up in the Dell Match Play, which was also held in Texas. Many players will have an advantage on their paths to the green, but once there, Kisner ranks first in strokes gained: putting. The flat stick advantage will be of upmost importance when trying to keep up in a birdie fest.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Events: 26
Winners: 2
Top 5s: 7
Top 10s: 4
Top 20s: 1
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Justin Thomas +1300
Xander Schauffele +2000
Sam Burns +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Dustin Johnson +2200
Will Zalatoris +2200
Brooks Koepka +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Maverick McNealy +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Aaron Wise +4500
Marc Leishman +4500
Adam Hadwin +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Jhonattan Vegas +4500
Talor Gooch +4500
Davis Riley +5000
Jason Day +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Jason Kokrak +5000
Cameron Champ +5500
Si-Woo Kim +5500
Seamus Power +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Bubba Watson +6000
Mito Pereira +6500
Sebastian Munoz +6500
Lanto Griffin +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Patton Kizzire +6500
Erik Van Rooyen +7000
C.T. Pan +8000
Ryan Palmer +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
MacKenzie Hughes +8000
Matthew NeSmith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Kevin Kisner +9500
Luke List +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Brendon Todd +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Dylan Frittelli +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000
Ian Poulter +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Charles Howell +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Matthias Schwab +12500
David Lipsky +12500
Brandon Wu +12500
Martin Laird +12500
Danny Willett +12500
Greyson Sigg +15000
Pat Perez +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Joohyung Kim +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Branden Grace +15000
Nick Taylor +15000