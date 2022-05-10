2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Craig Ranch

In the lead-up to next week's PGA Championship, many stars are back in the fold for final preparation in Texas.

At +2200, Will Zalatoris will look for his first win on the PGA Tour. Golffile | John Korduner

When the sky opens up and the rain comes down, those who can keep their cool tend to fare the best.

That’s exactly what happened at this year’s Well Fargo Championship. Max Homa was not a sleeper last week, but he certainly was not a favorite. A previous winner of this tournament, many were not sure his success at Quail Hollow would translate to TPC Potomac. However, his steady play was the difference during a final-round duel with Keegan Bradley to ultimately earn his fourth win on Tour and third in the past 16 months.

As for the picks, mid-range pick Cameron Young continues his consistent performance on Tour this year with another top 5. Corey Conners bogeyed his final hole to finish just outside the top 20 in excruciating fashion. Finally, we rolled the dice on Beau Hossler and it came up snake eyes.

In the final tuneup prior to the PGA Championship, we head back to the Dallas area for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. With it comes a stronger field looking to build some momentum prior to heading north to Southern Hills. It will be just the second time the McKinney, Texas, layout hosts this championship, one that’s produced many first-time winners. The par-72 course is almost 7,500 yards long and has wide-open fairways setting up for a bomber’s paradise.

According to SI Sportsbook, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +1000. Close behind is Justin Thomas at +1300. To close out the notables are all recent winners in Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those mentioned above and take Will Zalatoris at +2200. This will be his first traditional stroke-play start since the Masters, but the Texas resident will be familiar with TPC Craig Ranch and will look to continue the first-time winner trend here. Since the new year, Zalatoris has not missed a cut, which includes three top-6 finishes. Throughout the entire season, he ranks second in strokes gained: tee-to-green and approach and 11th strokes gained: off-the-tee and total. Each are key metrics for this week, especially his impressive play off the tee. Zalatoris should be in contention from start to finish.

For a midrange pick, we’re going with Zalatoris’ Zurich Classic partner Davis Riley at +5000. Riley has only missed three cuts since the start of 2022, which includes a playoff loss at the Valspar Championship, a T4 at the Zurich Classic and a fifth at the Mexico Open. Most importantly, Riley can fill it up in a hurry. He ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in birdie average, a metric vital for success on the long and wide-open TPC Craig Ranch. Riley’s performances have made a significant jump from last year, so look for him to climb the leaderboard when the scores go low.

For a sleeper, Kevin Kisner at +9500 looks like a steal. He's further down the odds board because he not as long as many on the board, but the rest of his game is pretty dialed. Since the new year, Kisner owns three top-10 finishes in stroke-play events and a runner-up in the Dell Match Play, which was also held in Texas. Many players will have an advantage on their paths to the green, but once there, Kisner ranks first in strokes gained: putting. The flat stick advantage will be of upmost importance when trying to keep up in a birdie fest.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 26

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 4

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Justin Thomas +1300

Xander Schauffele +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Dustin Johnson +2200

Will Zalatoris +2200

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

