2022 BMW Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Wilmington Country Club

A coveted spot at the Tour Championship is on the line in the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs for a field of 69 players at a new venue.

At +2200, Sam Burns, already a three-time winner this year, will look to cement his breakout season. Jim Cowsert/USA Today

Will Zalatoris has been knocking on the door all year for his first win and for some, many of those results would have been too mentally crippling to overcome this soon. However, Zalatoris has shown his resolve time and again, and as we expected last week, a new voice in his ear was just what he needed down the stretch. We are sure his former caddie Ryan Goble was one of the first to congratulate him as well.

As for the rest of the picks, both Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Wise began their weeks with promising starts but could not keep up on the weekend and fell to T31.

We now head back east with the top 70 players in tow for the penultimate event of the season (69 will start after Cam Smith's withdrawal on Monday). The BMW Championship will take place at Wilmington Country Club this year as the lone “rotating” location of the playoffs. This will be the first time it has hosted on Tour, so we won't be able to lean on the same data we normally would this late in the season. The 7,534-yard par-71 layout features large greens, so it will certainly favor those who excel off the tee and on approach. Many past BMW champions have gone low and knowing the Tour’s history with new course setups, we expect the same here.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is still Rory McIlroy at +1000. Right behind is world No. 5 Jon Rahm at +1200. To follow are an assortment of elite players at +1400 including Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Zalatoris.

For a favorite, we’re going with a guy who ranks fourth in the FedEx Cup standings but just 11th in the odds this week in Sam Burns at +2200. The three-time winner on Tour this year looks to be rounding back into form after a missed cut at the Travelers Championship and middling results across the pond. He’s coming off a T20 last week and is now heading into a layout where he should excel. On the season, Burns ranks in the top 20 in each of these key strokes-gained categories: approach, putting, tee-to-green and total. He’s also top 10 in birdie and scoring average, two assets that travel well to any course.

For a high midrange pick, we’re taking another guy who seems to be next in line to notch his first win in Cameron Young at +2800. Similar to his college teammate Zalatoris, Young has a mind-boggling five runner-ups and two additional T3s. What best represents Young is that fact he barely missed lifting the Claret Jug and then followed it up with another silver medal back in the States in his next start. He now is coming off a T31 in Memphis and his ability to tee it up anywhere is why we really like him this week. Young still ranks second on Tour in strokes-gained off-the-tee and that will be paramount for yet another charge at the winner’s circle.

For a light sleeper, Brian Harman at +6600 offers some solid value. He’s quietly put together a very solid year and is playing his best golf as of late. Since the new year, Harman has recorded six top-10 finishes, including three in his last five starts. Coming off a T6 at the British Open and T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he now has the confidence he can hang with this year’s best. Most importantly for Wilmington, Harman is 16th on the year in driving accuracy and ranked in the top-10 in strokes-gained approach and tee-to-green in Memphis. Look for Harman to continue his consistent play and solidify his spot at the Tour Championship.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 39

Winners: 6

Top 5s: 13

Top 10s: 7

Top 20s: 4

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Tony Finau +1400

Will Zalatoris +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Cameron Young +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Joohyung Kim +3000

Jordan Spieth +3500

Joaquin Niemann +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Corey Conners +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Max Homa +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Aaron Wise +5500

Adam Scott +5500

Billy Horschel +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Brian Harman +6600

Cameron Davis +6600

Davis Riley +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Alex Noren +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Harold Varner III +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500