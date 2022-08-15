Cameron Smith Withdraws from BMW Championship, Citing Hip Discomfort

The British Open champion is third in the FedEx Cup standings after an eventful first playoff weekend and is safe for next week's Tour Championship.

Cameron Smith, the second-ranked player in the world who is third in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship, the second of three playoff events.

Smith, who won the British Open last month and is in position to capture the FedEx Cup title, is suffering from a hip issue, according to his management group.

“He has been dealing with some on-and-off hip discomfort for several months, and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedEx Cup,’’ his agent, Bud Martin, said in a statement released by the PGA Tour.

Smith, 28, tied for 13th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and lost a spot in the FedEx standings with Will Zalatoris jumping into the top position, followed by Scottie Scheffler. He will easily qualify for next week’s Tour Championship, but will undoubtedly lose several spots in the standings as every player in the BMW field will receive points.

Only two shots out of the lead after Saturday’s third round in Memphis, Smith was hit with a two-shot penalty on Sunday for a rules violation that occurred during the third round. That put him four strokes back and after a first-hole birdie he was never a factor, shooting a final-round 70.

Last week, Smith declined to deny reports that he is set to jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series following the FedEx Cup playoffs.