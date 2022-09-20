2022 Presidents Cup: Latest Betting Odds and Picks for Quail Hollow Club

The Americans are overwhelming favorites at Quail Hollow, but there should still be some drama and value to be found in the individual player markets.

Justin Thomas won a major at Quail Hollow and could be the play if you're betting the top U.S. player this week. Kyle Terada/USA Today

After just one week into the new PGA Tour season, we take a break for the long-awaited Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

This will be the first meeting between the United States and International teams on American soil since 2017 at Liberty National where the home team bludgeoned the visitors 19-11. However, two years later at Royal Melbourne, the Internationals controlled much of the week before just falling short 16-14.

We now arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, a year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the Presidents Cup cadence back to even-numbered years. The layout is famous for its “Green Mile” stretch of three closing holes, but like the 2017 edition, the layout has been rerouted to make those defining holes Nos. 13-15 for late match drama.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup is spread out over four days and begins with five foursomes matches on Thursday, followed by five four-ball matches on Friday. On Saturday, there are two sessions with morning foursomes and afternoon four-ball. The competition will then conclude on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

The overriding story heading into this team tournament clash is how much the International team has been decimated by the defections to LIV Golf, with only three players returning to the squad from Melbourne. So, according to SI Sportsbook, the Americans are a massive -699 favorite to retain the cup, whereas the Internationals are +700 to reclaim the cup for just the second time in the contest’s 28 year history.

First of all, it is a shame both teams are not at full strength because what happened in 2019 had the potential to foreshadow great battles for years to come. Many of those key would-be visiting players missing this week are young and some of the most talented in the world. So the Americans should win, it's just a matter of by how much.

We do not recommend making an outright bet on the winning side, so we are going to look to find value in the sessions. Throughout the history of the Presidents Cup, the Americans have thrived because they’ve had more time to build team chemistry. Since 2005, the four-ball and singles matches have been dead even, while in foursomes (alternate shot) they own a massive 50.5-20.5 lead. So, depending on the matchups in four-ball on Friday and Saturday, you should be able to find some value on the International side along with some lame-duck singles matches on Sunday if there is a massive lead.

In the Top USA points scorer market, it’s hard to look past Justin Thomas at +700. He’s become a heart-and-soul-type leader in recent team tournaments, which was never more evident at the 2019 Presidents Cup when paired with Tiger Woods. Thomas now arrives to the site of his first major championship victory with added motivation to put on a show for the PGA Tour. In his past two Presidents Cup appearances, Thomas holds a record of 6-2-2 and something he’ll look to improve upon even during a Sunday singles match that might not matter.

In the Top International points scorer market, Sungjae Im will take most of the action and Joohyung “Tom” Kim will certainly be a trendy pick, but we’re going to the bottom of the board here and take Christiaan Bezuidenhout at +1600 in this rag-tag group. If we can sum his play up with one word, it’s “steady.” He only missed four cuts last season and mixed in nine top-20 finishes. He now has been given the chance to make his Presidents Cup debut and will be the lone representative from South Africa, creating a special bond between him and Captain Immelman. The only other years there has been just one player from South Africa were 1998 and 2019, the International’s only win and another close call.

Top USA Points Scorer Odds From SI Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +550

Patrick Cantlay +600

Xander Schauffele +600

Justin Thomas +700

Collin Morikawa +800

Sam Burns +800

Tony Finau +850

Jordan Spieth +900

Max Homa +1000

Billy Horschel +1400

Cameron Young +1400

Kevin Kisner +2000